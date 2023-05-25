Purnell Swett’s Riley Locklear, center right, signs to play college baseball at Southeastern Community College during a ceremony Thursday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his family and Purnell Swett coaches an administrators.

PEMBROKE — After a season in which the Rams won a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship, two Purnell Swett senior baseball players signed Thursday to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

Keithyn Hunt signed to play at Fayetteville Technical Community College, while Riley Locklear signed with Southeastern Community College, in a ceremony held at Purnell Swett.

Hunt said meeting with FTCC coach Nic Love and the rest of the Trojans coaching staff made him comfortable with the decision to join the program.

“When I got there I really liked it,” Hunt said. “I like the field too, everything they’ve got going on there. They made a big improvement this year, compared to past years, so I see something in the coaching staff there.”

Hunt hit .319 as a senior for the Rams with 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 22 runs; on the mound, he was 2-3 with a 2.67 ERA, with 16 strikeouts in 21 innings. He is a two-time All-County selection in his sophomore and junior seasons, with the 2023 team still to be announced.

“Keithyn is a baseball player that can play anywhere,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “He can swing it, but defensively he’s basically a utility guy, he can play anywhere. I’ve watched him grow over the years; this year he played first, played second, played short, played third. Last night (at the Robeson County All-Star Game) he showed that he can catch; he played the outfield. It just goes along with what we try to do — develop baseball players so when they go to college they can be utilized however they need to be utilized.”

Hunt chose FTCC over offers from Patrick Henry and Southeastern, and also an offer to become a preferred walk-on at Longwood; he said staying close to home was a plus of playing for the Trojans.

“I needed another year with my mama, a year or two; I wasn’t ready to leave her yet,” Hunt said.

Academic programs offered by Southeastern were a factor in Locklear’s decision.

“It was closer to home, and they have what I’m wanting to go to school for, electrical engineering,” Locklear said. “I just felt like it’d be a good decision to go there, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about it.”

Locklear was the starting catcher for the Rams, but could also play some infield at Southeastern. Locklear hit .387 with 19 RBIs and 16 runs this spring.

“They’re getting, basically, a hard-working, quality individual all around,” Lamb said. “He goes to work, and they’re getting a wall back there behind the plate. … He’s a solid bat that puts the ball in play, and he’s going to be a good addition to the program.”

Locklear also had interest from FTCC.

The pair join Malachi Gales, who signed earlier this year to UNC Greensboro, as Purnell Swett baseball players to move on to play college baseball from the class of 2023.

“Our goal is that if they want to go on and play college baseball, we will find them an opportunity,” Lamb said. “That’s what it’s about.”

“Since I was probably like 13 — I haven’t really always thought about it, but whenever I realized I was good enough to do it, that’s when it really came to me,” Hunt said. “It shows Coach Lamb knows what he’s doing; he’s doing something good.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.