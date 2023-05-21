St. Pauls’ Charles Johnson runs during the 400-meters at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

St. Pauls’ Marcus Alexander, left, runs during the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Fairmont’s Emanuel Oxendine, right, hands the baton to teammate Jamir Jones, left, during the 4x100 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Fairmont finished fifth overall and second in its heat.

St. Pauls’ Antigone McCollum, right, takes off at the start line of the 4x200 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Fairmont’s Kiara Campbell, left, runs alongside SouthWest Edgecombe’s Jer’Lisah Pridgen at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Campbell finished seventh in the event.

St. Pauls’ Hope Morgan makes an attempt at the long jump at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Morgan was sixth in the event and fifth in the high jump.

St. Pauls’ Hope Morgan lands during an attempt at the long jump at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Morgan was sixth in the event and fifth in the high jump.

St. Pauls’ Charles Johnson, right, runs towards the finish line during the 4x400 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. The Bulldogs finished fourth overall and first in their heat in the event.

The St. Pauls 4x400 relay team participates in a medal ceremony after finishing fourth in the event at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Also pictured, from left, are second-place Monroe, first-place Owen and third-place Research Triangle.

Fairmont’s Travelius Leach, right, runs alongside a North Johnston runner during the 4x100 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Fairmont finished fifth overall and second in its heat in the event.

St. Pauls’ Hope Morgan makes an attempt at the high jump during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro. Morgan finished fifth in the event and sixth in long jump.

GREENSBORO — The St. Pauls 4×400 relay team had to wait all day long for their chance to run, in the very last event of the afternoon at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championships Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University.

The wait got even longer after the 4×200 relay — with the same four runners — when the Bulldogs were disqualified after dropping the baton.

But after the slow hours of waiting, the race itself was fast — the Bulldogs won their heat and finished fourth overall in the event, the highest finish of the day from any Robeson County school.

“We fought, man, we fought,” Tykeem Oxendine said. “We push each other each day in practice. We started off with a bad start in that 4x(200), but we got it back in the 4×400.”

Antigone McCollum, Oxendine, Markeon Fletcher and Charles Johnson ran the race in 3 minutes, 28.40 seconds. They were in the first heat, which included the ninth through 16th seeds, but even as the top eight seeds ran the second heat the Bulldogs’ time held up well. A time just 0.01 seconds ahead of fifth-place Northeastern got St. Pauls on the medal stand; Owen won the event in 3:27.69.

“They ran,” St. Pauls coach Charles Johnson said. “They wanted it. We had a plan, for everybody to run their leg; they accepted their place. They did it. … They had to get over that fear of dropping the baton again.”

“We thought through adversity,” McCollum said. “We got punched in the mouth and came back strong. … Don’t fall, get back up.”

McCollum is the only senior on the Bulldogs’ relay team; the other three will return next season.

“We’ve got something to beat now,” runner Charles Johnson said. “We’ve got something to look towards, we got a taste of it.”

The day’s best individual performance from Robeson County also came from St. Pauls as Hope Morgan finished fifth in the high jump and sixth in the long jump.

“It was OK,” Morgan said. “I was a little tense; I was thinking about it too much, and got in my head. But overall, I’m OK.”

Morgan’s fifth-place finish in the high jump came at an even five feet; Cummings’ D’Anna Cotton was the event champion at 5-06.00. Morgan finished 13th in the high jump last year.

“I wasn’t able to clear five feet,” Morgan said. “I was jumping more into the bar.”

Morgan’s long jump was 16 feet, 5.00 inches. South Granville’s Jaylah Jefferson won the event at 17-00.00.

“I needed more speed on it,” Morgan said. “I’ll come back next year, so I ain’t going to sweat it. … (I’ll) work harder.”

“Her goal coming in was to do better (than last year) in high jump, and she did that,” coach Charles Johnson said. “Of course, she’s still disappointed because she wanted to do better. Long jump, she did the best she could; her leg hurt, but she pushed through. … We’ve got some goals that we’ve already set for next year, so she’ll be ready to go.”

Fairmont’s day was highlighted by the performance of its 4×100 relay team, which finished fifth overall and second in its heat.

The Golden Tornadoes team of Emanuel Oxendine, Jamir Jones, Donavon Brown and Travelius Leach ran a 43.24 in the first heat, finishing behind Reidsville’s 43.09. T.W. Andrews won the second heat and the overall title with a 42.51, but only three second-heat teams were faster than Fairmont’s time.

“It’s been a great experience,” Emanuel Oxendine said. “We’re getting good experience for this and we can learn from our mistakes, and we’ll be better next year.”

The Fairmont relay team is filled with runners who haven’t done track before this season, and none had previously been to states.

“They began to believe in themselves, they began to trust themselves, trust each other and their training, and then bought into the concept of the team, and it came together,” Fairmont coach Edward Squires said.

Fairmont’s Kiara Campbell advanced to the finals in the 100-meter dash and finished seventh in 12.59; she was eighth overall and fifth in her heat in the preliminaries.

“I am proud of myself because my goal was to make it to the finals. I didn’t make it to the finals last year,” said Campbell, who finished 12th in the 100-meters last year. “I felt better than what I was last year, and then I had the opportunity to run against people like Shawnti Jackson, so that was a good opportunity too.”

Jackson, from South Granville, won the 100-meters in a state record 11.33 seconds, nearly a full second ahead of the field.

Campbell and Jackson were also in the same field in the 200-meters; Campbell finished 10th overall in 26.47 after finishing second in the first heat, while Jackson also set a state record in that event at 22.70, beating the field by over 2 1/2 seconds.

The high-level competition will only help Campbell as she continues her track career at the University of Mount Olive next year, she said.

“I remember last year, I was just a nervous wreck out here,” Campbell said. “So to come back and run with a lot more confidence, and then to be able to run against (Jackson), I can run in any heat they put me in now.”

“She’s had a good high-school career,” Squires said. “I think she had a great year this year, and she’s going to do even better next year on the collegiate level.”

The 4A state meet was held concurrently to the 2A championship at the same venue. Lumberton’s Kyleigh Pollock, who was Robeson County’s only competitor in the 4A event, placed seventh in the long jump at 17-02.00.

St. Pauls’ Charles Johnson finished ninth in the 400 meters in 51.90, which was seventh in his heat.

Red Springs’ Monica Washington finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 85-04.25. In the shot put, Fairmont’s Zandra Upson finished 12th at 30-03 and Washington was 15th at 29-02.75.

Marcus Alexander from St. Pauls finished seventh in his heat and 12th overall in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.16.

Fairmont’s Leach finished seventh in his preliminary heat and 12th overall in the 100-meters in 11.34.

St. Pauls’ boys were 37th in the overall team standings, with Fairmont 40th. The Bulldogs’ girls were 35th, with Fairmont 49th; Red Springs did not earn any points. In 4A, Lumberton’s girls were 44th.

