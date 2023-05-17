PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s golf team has won back-to-back Conference Carolinas championships, both as a team and individually — and next year they’ll be adding some local flavor.

Purnell Swett senior Lauren Locklear singed with the Braves Tuesday, continuing her education and her golf career at her hometown school.

“Coach Hannah (Luckett) and UNCP really made it welcoming and stuff, and I was really excited after meeting with her a couple of times, about how the team had been doing,” Locklear said.

Locklear has been recruited by UNCP since her freshman year, when previous coach David Synan was leading the program; the recruitment continued under current coach Luckett. Playing close to home was a plus for Locklear in deciding to play for the Braves.

“It’s really exciting, especially with all of my family here, and I can stay at home and be close to home,” Locklear said. “And we’ll be practicing at Pinecrest, where I’ve been playing all my life.”

Locklear’s sister, Angelica, is a softball player at Fayetteville State, and her father and brother were also college athletes.

Locklear finished 26th at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A East Regional last fall, and was 62nd in the 4A state championship, with rounds in the low 90s in both of the events.

“She’s a great athlete, somebody who’s hard-working, determined, and ready to actually step her game up,” Purnell Swett coach Kelsey Hunt said.

Hunt hopes Locklear’s college opportunity can encourage others to play golf, a high-school sport that’s often overlooked.

“I think it will encourage other athletes to push golf, because knowing that we’re very slim as far as golfers around this area, it will help encourage people to try out,” Hunt said.

Locklear was appreciative at Wednesday’s ceremony to those who helped her reach this point.

“I’m really excited to play and I’m so thankful for this opportunity. I’m thankful for all my coaches, especially coach Jamie (Locklear),” Locklear said. “It’s really exciting and I’m so ready to start. It’s kind of nerve-racking a little bit, thinking about me actually getting to play, but I’m really excited about it.”

