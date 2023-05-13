Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Bob Antone were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64, winning by one stroke over runners-up Kirk Hamilton and Roy Williamson.

Nick Verdi and Charles Blackmon won the first flight with a 73, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Piland, Lonail Locklear and Bucky Beasley.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Championship, formally Member-Member, will be played on May 20-21 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is two-person best ball for both days. Cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members which includes two days of golf, lunch both days, range balls and prizes. The event is open to everyone who has a current USGA handicap. Tournament will be pre-flighted using 100% of the team’s handicap. Handicaps will be used for flighting only. All scores will be based in gross score only. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, May 18, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

