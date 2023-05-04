GASTONIA — Jonathan Barham’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning plated pinch runner Kasen McCawley with the game-winning run as the third-seeded and 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team edged fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Mount Olive, 5-4, in the Conference Carolinas Tournament opener for both teams on Thursday afternoon at CaraMont Health Park.

The Braves (37-13) now advance through to Friday’s winner’s bracket contest against the winner of Thursday afternoon’s contest between second-seeded Barton and fifth-seeded Belmont Abbey. Thursday’s result marked UNCP’s third win in five days over the Trojans (32-15) who will play an elimination contest on Friday.

Trent Harris (7-3) scattered four hits and struck out two batters in four innings of relief work to rake in the win for the Braves. Southpaw reliever Chase Jernigan was key for the Black & Gold from the hill as well, striking out a pair of Trojans and surrendering just one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.

The Braves loaded the bases with their first three at-bats of the third inning and pushed across a trio of runs to retake the lead. Ethan Ott hit a bases-loaded single to bring in a pair of runs and give the Black & Gold a 3-2 advantage, and Spencer Faulkner cashed in on a 2-out RBI single to make it a 4-2 game.

Mount Olive’s Jack Casbarro drew a walk to lead off the eighth, and then moved all the way to third base via a groundout and a wild pitch. However, the short game was not needed as J.T. Stone blasted a 1-out homer over the fence in right field to knot the score up.

UNCP got one-out base hits in the eighth from both Kody O’Connor (single) and Faulkner (double) to quickly put a pair of runners into scoring position, and then juiced the bases when Mount Olive opted to issue an intentional walk to Joey Rezek. Reliever Hayden Myrick got the Trojans out of trouble, however, by inducing an infield fly and then tacking up a rally-ending strikeout.

O’Connor singled to lead off the home half of the 10th, and then gave way to pinch runner Kasen McCawley who used his speed to move all the way around to third base with none gone. Harris drew a walk to load the bases for the Black & Gold, and Jonathan Barham delivered the rest of the goods when he hammered Hayden Myrick’s two-strike offering down the left field line.

Christian Jayne and O’Connor each had three hits for UNCP, with Jayne recording two doubles and scoring twice while O’Connor had a double and an RBI. Faulkner had two hits, with a double and an RBI.

Vito Patierno had two doubles and two RBIs and J.T. Stone had two hits, with a homer and two RBIs, for the Trojans; Alden Cottle also had two hits. Myrick (3-2) took the loss.

