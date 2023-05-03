FAIRMONT — The Fairmont softball team was given plenty of extra offensive opportunities against Red Springs Tuesday by way of seven errors made by the Red Devils — and the Golden Tornadoes took full advantage.

Fairmont used two seven-run innings to cruise to an 18-1, five-inning win on senior night.

“Senior night always gets them up; they’re always ready to play for senior night,” Fairmont coach Donnie Carter said. “They were ready to play. They did some things they’re supposed to do; baserunning they did a better job.”

Red Springs (1-13, 0-10 Southeastern Athletic Conference) had multiple errors in three of the Golden Tornadoes’ four turns at bat; Fairmont (7-14, 4-7 Southeastern) scored four or more runs in each of those three innings.

“We haven’t hit the ball in a very long time, so it felt good for our bats to finally come around, and for us to hit the ball,” Fairmont senior Lindsey Floyd said.

Floyd was at the center for the Golden Tornadoes both offensively, with three hits including two doubles and an RBI, and in the circle, pitching a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts, retiring 13 of the last 14 batters she faced.

“Lindsey was on spot tonight,” Carter said. “She hit her spots, she threw the ball well; she had some velocity tonight that she doesn’t normally have. I guess that adrenaline was pumping. And she hits, man; she always hits. She had two doubles tonight. She doesn’t usually try for doubles; she hits and goes to first. But tonight she wanted doubles, and she got two.”

“I was in a hitting slump for a long time, so it felt good to finally hit, last night and tonight,” Floyd said. “I was just hitting my spots (pitching). Sometimes I don’t do that, sometimes I do.”

Red Springs’ two hits both came in the first inning, as Clair Lindsay led off the game with a double and scored on a Sydney Bell RBI single.

In the bottom of the first, Red Springs nearly escaped the inning allowing just one run — Floyd’s RBI double — before an error kept the inning alive. A two-RBI single by Kersten Hunt, an RBI single by senior Haleigh Jackson and three runs scoring on errors followed in the frame for Fairmont, as the Golden Tornadoes led 7-1 after an inning.

“I’ve got some players playing in some spots that they’re not used to playing in (due to injuries),” Red Springs coach Chelsi Oxendine said. “One day of practice, due to some rain, ain’t really helping out a lot. Hopefully they can come out better tomorrow.”

After an uneventful second inning, Fairmont scored seven more in the third to take a 14-1 lead; all seven runs were unearned. After an RBI groundout by Jackson, a single by senior Jayda Smith drove in two runs and Kalli Cox was hit by a pitch to bring home another, before an RBI single by Gabriell Stackhouse and a two-run single by Hunt.

In the fourth, four more Fairmont runs scored on an RBI single by senior Stalasia Chavis, an Stackhouse RBI hit by pitch, an RBI fielder’s choice by Hunt and on an error.

Hunt finished with two hits and five RBIs for Fairmont, Jackson had two hits and two RBIs and Stackhouse and Smith each had a hit and two RBIs. Chavis had one hit and one RBI.

Fairmont entered Tuesday ranked 36th in the NCHSAA RPI rankings for the 2A East Region, leaving them just outside the projected state playoff field; their last remaining game is scheduled for Thursday when the teams meet again in Red Springs.

“We’re still on the bubble, we’ve got an outside chance,” Carter said. “If we take care of some business earlier in the season, we’re in good shape; that comes from learning some stuff. But we’re still right there. If we win Thursday and somebody loses a couple, we’ll see.”

Red Springs will not qualify for the state playoffs when pairings are announced Monday; they play Wednesday at East Bladen before Thursday’s game with Fairmont, as a young Red Devils team looks to provide themselves with something to build on into next season.

“I want to start letting them build their confidence up, because as of right now, they need to buy in that we’re a good team,” Oxendine said. “They still haven’t bought into it yet because they’re a bunch of freshmen, but the quicker they buy into it the better we’ll be. We have the potential to be a great team; they just need to buy into it and get out of their heads.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.