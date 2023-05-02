LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior football player Anthony Braddy wasn’t necessarily expecting to play more football when his senior season ended last fall.

But one program sees something in Braddy, and offered for him to join them.

Braddy signed Monday to play college football at Louisburg College, a junior-college program just outside of Raleigh.

“It’s a great school, they have a great team, and I think I fit right in. I think it’s going to make me better,” Braddy said. “It’s a big step, amazing. I’m grateful for it. I’m very happy too.”

Braddy primarily played defensive line in his time with the Pirates; he had 41 tackles, with eight tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt last fall as a senior.

The Hurricanes, though, plan to use him as an offensive lineman, potentially at the center position.

“It’s going to be different, but I feel like I can adjust to it and be great at it,” Braddy said.

“They’re getting a hard worker; he didn’t play too much offensive line but he worked hard this offseason to get it down, the offensive line position, and he’s going to go up for center actually,” said Dennis McFatten, who was hired as Lumberton’s coach in January. “The three months I’ve been there with him, he’s shown nothing but hard work and grit. It’s exciting to see him like this because coming here he was down in the dumps knowing that he probably played his last snap of football last year. But they’re getting a great young man, great behind the ears, ready to learn.”

Louisburg was Braddy’s only offer.

While Braddy did not play for McFatten, the coach believes that McFatten’s signing Monday could signal the start of a new era for the Pirates program.

“He’s the first brick that’s being laid,” McFatten said. “Next year we’re hoping to have about five or six of these days around this time, if not earlier, but it’s amazing for him to set the foundation for these kids to understand, hey, there’s a second level for everybody.”

Braddy agrees that he can be a role model, showing the Pirates’ underclassmen that getting to the next level is possible.

“(McFatten) is a great coach; what he’s got going for the kids here is very good,” Braddy said. “I feel like I did inspire some of them to work really hard and get to the position where I’m at.”

