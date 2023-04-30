MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke track & field teams claimed six event titles including a pair of relay team titles on Saturday for the final day of the Conference Carolinas Championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The men’s team finished the two-day competition with 165 points for a runner-up finish behind Mount Olive who tallied 171.50 points for the team title. The women’s team finished in fifth place with 77 points, as Mount Olive won the women’s title with 206 points.

Joshua Chepkesir took top honors in the 5000-meter Run, while Tayvon Callahan won the 110-meter hurdles. DaMarr Harvey stood at the top of the podium after winning 200-meter dash. Javion Seger, DaMarr Harvey, Travon Morrow and Joshua Ellerbe teamed up in the 4x100m relay logging an NCAA provisional time of 40.70 on the way to the event title. The 4×400 relay team of Kendrick Lewis, Jamal Stephens, DaMarr Harvey and Walker Mabe bested the field to earn first-team all-conference honors.

On the women’s side, Raigan Evans picked up the discus throw title after a personal-best throw of 42.41 meters. Newcomer Julia Van Dine finished fourth in the 800-meter run, while Lillian Marino earned a third place finish in discus throw. Aly Hudspeth also picked up all-conference honors in high jump after clearing 1.49 meters.

Braves softball tops North Greenville, eliminated by King at CC tourney

The UNC Pembroke softball team registered 13 hits against North Greenville, but had just two hits in an elimination game against King on Saturday afternoon at Tyger River Park for the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

UNCP used a quick start to take an early lead against NGU after scoring runs in the first two innings. A five-run third inning for the Crusaders turned the tide, but the Braves rallied back and picked up a 7-6 victory after a three-run sixth inning. A five-hit four-run second inning for King proved to be enough as the Tornado advanced with a 5-1 win over UNC Pembroke.

In the second inning against North Greenville, Marijo Wilkes singled down the left field line, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single from Roberson. The Braves loaded the bases, but singles from Lauren Hilbourn and Olivia Hall scored a pair of runs to give UNCP a 4-1 lead.

With runners on first and second in the third inning, the NGU’s Brianna McRae doubled down the left field line to score two runs, but Virginia Bishop sent one out of the park for give the Crusaders a 5-4 lead. NGU had runners on the corners and an RBI single from A Fowler put North Greenville ahead 6-4.

UNCP put runners on first and second in the sixth before Emily Rose knocked a single up the middle to score a run. Marijo Wilkes and Conner Brisson single logged a single score a run apiece and put UNCP in front for good 7-6.

Samantha Allred was 4-for-4 for the Braves with a double, Hall had two hits and two RBIs and Brisson had two hits and one RBI. Madison Dyson (9-15) earned the win for UNCP.

Karley Green (15-14) took the loss for North Greenville.

In the Braves’ second game of the day against King, the Tornado’s Carly Turner singled through the left side and advanced to third on a double from Samantha Helms. A fielder’s choice scored Turner, and Helms scored on a groundout. Jessica Campbell plated a Tornado with a single up the middle, followed by an RBI single from Haylee Dye to give King the early 4-0 lead.

Hilbourn was 1-for-3 with a double for UNCP. Madison Dyson (9-16) took the loss for the Braves.

Lauren Lawson had three hits, with a double and an RBI, and Camryn Haag had two hits and a RBI for King. Madison Walter (13-5) struck out eight Braves in seven innings pitched.