PEMBROKE — Bouncing back from failure is one of the biggest parts of baseball — a game where even the best players make an out two times out of three and even the best teams lose one-third of their games.

After The University of North Carolina at Pembroke suffered a stinging, 5-4 loss in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against Mount Olive, giving up a chance to go ahead and clinch a key three-game conference series, the Braves had to bounce back quickly with the nightcap just 30 minutes away.

But bounce back they did, using long balls from Ethan Ott and Joey Rezek and a strong start from local product Jonathon Jacobs to earn a 7-6 victory in the series and regular-season finale to take the series over the Trojans.

“It’s not easy, I can tell you that,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said. “It’s a testament to the kids. It’s their team, they’re the ones who play the game, and it was their will to pull themselves up and come out and compete in the second game after losing a close one.”

UNCP completes the regular season at 36-13 and finished 19-10 in Conference Carolinas; by winning the series, which included a 7-4 win Friday, the Braves took third place in the league over Mount Olive (32-14, 18-11 CC), half a game behind second-place Barton (29-18, 20-10 CC).

“I feel like we didn’t compete as much (in the first game), and we all came together as a group and realized this is probably our last game and home and it’s senior day, so you want to go out a winner; at the end of the day, you don’t want to go out a loser as a senior,” Rezek said.

Game One

The mistakes of UNCP defined the doubleheader opener, with the Braves making five errors in the seven-inning game to allow four unearned runs to score; this included Mount Olive runs in the sixth and seventh to go from a 4-3 Braves lead to a 5-4 Trojans win.

“I promise you we work on defense every day in practice; we take ground balls up the wazoo, work on throwing the ball to the right base, but for whatever reason, sometimes — they’re kids, they’re not professionals, so it’s a thing where they will make mistakes,” O’Neil said.

The sixth-inning error came on a misplayed ground ball to second base with two outs, allowing Joshua Jones to come home for Mount Olive.

An inning later, a snap-throw pickoff try from behind the plate sailed past third base into left field, and Jack Casbarro could cruise home to give the Trojans the lead. The Braves went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, ending the game.

UNCP led 4-3 after a four-run outburst in the fourth inning, with RBI hits from Trent Harris, Carlos Amezquita and Christian Jayne.

Amezquita had two hits and two RBIs for the Braves; Choboy had two RBIs for the Trojans and Casbarro scored three runs.

Braves starter Branden Kunz allowed one earned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings, earning a no-decision, while Harris (6-3) took a hard-luck loss, pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief. Andrew Ledbetter (4-2) earned the win for Mount Olive; starter Hunter Stevens allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Game Two

Neither side had a hit in the nightcap as UNCP came to bat in the third inning, and the Braves were still hitless but had the bases loaded when Ethan Ott came to the plate; the sophomore cleared the right-field fence for a grand slam, and the Braves led the rest of the way in a 7-6 win.

“(Michael Kocen) worked a good at bat in front of me and got the bases loaded, and I was looking for a pitch I could get done early in the count,” Ott said. “He gave me something I could handle and I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Mount Olive pulled to within a run with a three-run fifth; a Rezek RBI double gave UNCP a 5-3 lead before another Trojans run made it 5-4 in the eighth. Rezek then hit a line-drive missile out of the park in right field for some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, making it 7-4 — runs that proved pivotal after David Halstead’s two-run ninth-inning home run for Mount Olive.

“The ball that Joey hit, he got the head to it and it got out of here pretty quick,” O’Neil said. “(Rezek and Ott) are pretty strong individuals. Looking at them, they’re both physical-looking guys. But we needed every run we had tonight, didn’t we?”

Jacobs (7-3) took a no-hitter into the fifth, and allowed three runs, two of which were earned, in a shaky fifth inning for the Braves defense. Jacobs, a Purnell Swett alumnus, completed six innings, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts.

“Jonathon has thrown the ball phenomenal for us since we’ve moved him into the starting rotation,” O’Neil said. “He’s been really good; he’s come into his own, and he’s given us a chance pretty much every time he’s gone out there.”

“The defense was working; had one bad inning, but other than that, they worked, so I could trust them, locate pitches and do the job,” Jacobs, a Purnell Swett alumnus, said. “I had confidence I could go out and beat them after watching that first game, and I just went out there with confidence and did the job.”

Luke Barrow allowed three runs on three hits in three innings of relief for UNCP, earning his second save. Erik Johnson (5-2) allowed four runs on one hit — the Ott grand slam — in three innings, taking the loss for the Trojans.

Rezek had two hits and three RBIs for the Braves and Ott, Kody O’Connor and Amezquita also recorded hits. Cooper George had two hits with a run and an RBI for Mount Olive.

Amezquita breaks 50-year-old steals record

As the Braves set the table for Ott’s grand slam in the third inning of the nightcap, Amezquita was hit by a pitch and stole second and third base. The steals were his 42nd and 43rd of the season, breaking the UNCP single-season record of Paul Dunlap which has stood since 1973.

“It means a lot; I’ve worked very hard, offseason, working out, speed training,” Amezquita said. “The biggest reason was (O’Neil) trusted me and gives me the green light a lot. It kind of represents what we have going — just ‘do you.’ I just try to do what’s best for the team, get on base and steal bases.”

Jayne also stole a base during the third-inning rally, and had two in the game to bring his season total to 39, leaving him just four behind Amezquita in a chase to see who holds the record at season’s end.

“I think it’s terrific because that record has been standing for a long time, and we have two guys that could possibly break it,” O’Neil said. “It’s a huge accomplishment, to break a record here at UNC Pembroke that’s been standing for 50 years. That’s what records are for, that’s why we keep stats, so we can break them. … I’m proud of (Amezquita) to be able to do that, and he’s had a great year; he’s been a joy to coach.”

Up next

After winning this weekend’s series to finish ahead of Mount Olive in the Conference Carolinas standings, the Braves will turn to the Conference Carolinas Tournament starting Thursday in Gastonia.

UNCP and Mount Olive will meet again as the third-seeded Braves and fourth-seeded Trojans will face off in the first round of the double-elimination tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I think nothing changes; we’re going to keep going to practice and going at it every day, and try to play with a chip on our shoulder,” Ott said. “We’re going to come in Thursday and try to play and compete to the best of our ability.”

Players will have plenty to manage leading up to the tournament, as final exams for the spring semester are also underway this week. But the Braves also know they’re capable of making a run towards a conference title.

“Let’s win the tournament and really see if we can put a stamp on 2023,” O’Neil said. “We’ve got enough pitching; we’re good enough. We’ve beaten everybody in the league. … If we just keep pitching like we have been, I think we’ll be in every game, and it’ll come down to a play here, a play there.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.