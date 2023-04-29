Fairmont Golf Club news

Eddie Williams, Matt Lassiter, David Lowery Jr. and Joe Marks were the winners in the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament winning by one shot over Richard Coleman, Mark Madden, Joey Todd and Sean Morrow. Chris Cummings, Kevin Mateas, Rory McKeithan and Luke Humphrey were the second-flight winners. Eddie Williams, Tommy Davis, and Donald Arnette, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Championship, formally Member-Member, will be played on May 20 and 21 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is two-person best ball for both days. Cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members which includes two days of golf, lunch both days, range balls and prizes. It is open to everyone who has a current USGA handicap. Tournament will be pre-flighted using 100% of the teams handicap. Handicaps will be used for flighting only. All scores will be based in gross score only. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the year will be played on Thursday, May 4 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Bob Antone were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear coming in second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the winners of the third flight followed by Alton Haggins and Lee Hunt taking second. DJ Jones, Roy Williamson, Kent Chavis and John Haskins were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Note the changed day of the week, Thursday.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 67, Butch Lennon 71, James Thompson 72, Vince Powers 72, Elliott Davis 73, James Barron 77, Michael Connor 77, Ricky Lewis 78, J.T. Powers 78 and Barry Leonard 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 61, winning by two strokes over runners-up Lonail Locklear and Larry Locklear.

Closest to the pin winners were John Haskins and Bob Antone.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]