PUERTA VALLARTA, Mexico — Fairmont native William McGirt missed the cut Friday in the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at Vidanta.

McGirt shot a 4-under-par 67 in the second round Friday, with five birdies and one bogey, but was unable to overcome a 4-over 75 in Thursday’s opening round, with one birdie, three bogeys and one double bogey. His even-par score was two off the cut line.

The result is the third-straight missed cut for McGirt, and the sixth missed cut in nine PGA Tour starts in the 2022-23 season; he is playing this season on conditional status, and is currently 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

He is not in the field for next week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.