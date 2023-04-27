PEMBROKE — For Jacobi Chavis, all factors going into his college decision pointed in the same direction — the town he’s already in.

Chavis, a senior defensive lineman at Purnell Swett, signed Thursday to play at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, joining his brother Austin with the Braves under first-year head coach Mark Hall.

“It’s closer to home,” Jacobi Chavis said. “The new head coach, I really enjoyed how he brought me in on this visit and he talked to me the way he did. I really think UNCP is going to change this year, and my brother actually starts on the defensive line for UNCP and he really likes it as well.”

Playing alongside Austin will be something Jacobi is really looking forward to as he begins his college career.

“Him encouraging me to come and play, and me getting to look in to it, I really accepted that challenge,” Jacobi Chavis said. “Playing on the line with him, there could be nothing better. I didn’t play on the field with him in my ninth-grade year when he was a senior; him being a junior (next season) and me a freshman, I’ll really have an advantage to be able to play with him.”

Jacobi Chavis had 68 tackles, with nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two caused fumbles as a senior for the Rams, earning All-County recognition.

“They’re getting hard worker,” Purnell Swett defensive coordinator Joshua Deese said. “He is an extremely hard worker. It’s going to be hard for us to fill the position he’s left. If he goes in focused like he has been, they’re getting a diamond in the rough.”

UNCP was Jacobi Chavis’ only offer, though he also had interest from St. Andrews, Fayetteville State and Methodist.

“I’ve been thinking about it my whole life,” Jacobi Chavis said. “It’s always been a dream of mine. Even playing flag football, I always told myself, hey, I want to play college ball.”

And that dream will come true in the ultimate “close-to-home” scenario, at his hometown university.

“It helps us get to the games, to see him and his brother. That’s huge,” Deese said. “I wish we had more and more of these (signings), to get our name out and show what we’ve been doing, small town from Pembroke. If he can do it, we all can do it.”

