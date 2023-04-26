PEMBROKE — Georgia Locklear had several opportunities to play college volleyball at schools around the state, but ultimately chose to stay close to home as the Purnell Swett senior two-sport athlete signed to play volleyball at Methodist University in Fayetteville.

“I just feel like the environment and the community and everything (is good), and I think it was just a really good fit for me,” Locklear said. “It’s a was a really big (dream) come true. I’ve always wanted to play college — any sport, really, because I used to want to do softball. But I’m glad that I’ve been able to play volleyball now.”

Locklear also had offers from UNC Asheville, Meredith and William Peace, but will instead play for the Monarchs, an NCAA Division-III program competing in the USA South Conference.

“I did want to go kind of far away, but I did like being just a little closer to my family if I needed anything,” Locklear said.

“We were so glad when we went and visited and she liked it; it all worked out,” Purnell Swett volleyball coach Corey Deese said. “She’s going to be close to home, schedules are there, we can go watch her play, and we’re really excited about that opportunity for her.”

Locklear led the United-8 Conference with 93 blocks and had 53 aces and 141 kills at middle hitter in her senior volleyball season with the Rams.

“(They’re getting) an outstanding player, work ethic, leader. Genuine, humble. They’re getting the complete package,” Deese said. “She’s versatile; she’ll be able to play multiple positions and wherever they need her, she’s going to be there.”

Locklear is also a key contributor for the Rams’ softball team; she is hitting .508 this season with 14 RBIs and 16 runs, and has a 5-7 record in the circle with a 5.42 ERA. “I’ve played softball my whole life,” Locklear said. “When I started playing volleyball in high school, I just fell in love with it, and that was really what I wanted to do when I got to college.”

When Locklear enrolls at Methodist in the fall she’ll become the second active college athlete in her own family; sister Chloe Locklear, a former three-sport standout at Purnell Swett, is currently finishing her freshman season playing softball at North Carolina A&T.

“It means a lot, because I’ve always looked up to her and everything, and I’m so proud to be able to be like her and be able to play in college also,” Georgia Locklear said.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.