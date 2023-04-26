West Bladen’s Cade Allen (12) dives back into first base as St. Pauls’ Cameron Revels tries to tag him on a pickoff attempt during Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — Ten consecutive St. Pauls batters had been retired, and the Bulldogs had nobody on base, down to their last out Tuesday in a key Southeastern Athletic Conference contest against visiting West Bladen.

Then the Bulldogs came to life.

A St. Pauls rally kept the inning alive for Jaden Parker, whose line drive single brought home two Bulldog baserunners for a thrilling, 4-3 walk-off win.

“It was just two pretty good teams going back and forth,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “There was not a lot of ups and downs; both teams executed when they needed to execute and played baseball. Both teams came out — they scored first, we tied it; we never led until the end. They took the lead and cruised for a little while, but we never quit.”

Jaden Parker’s first hit of the night came with two strikes, and brought home T.J. Parker from third base and Kemarion Baldwin from second.

“I was thinking I’ve got to hit the baseball no matter what,” Jaden Parker said. “I can’t let no strike go by me.”

“That was big for Jaden, he’s been struggling lately,” Hunt said. “Just talking to him the last couple of weeks, we’ve got to go back to the old Jaden. … He’s been the leader for us this year. I’m just glad he stayed in and squared it up; I’m just happy for the kid.”

Jaden Parker’s RBI hit was a line drive that nicked off a diving infielder’s glove and into left field. Baldwin, running from second, scored without a throw.

“As soon as I saw the ball hit behind me, my instinct was to round third and see where the ball’s at,” Baldwin said. “But when I looked back and saw he missed the ball, I already knew I was getting waved, and all that was history.”

The inning got to Jaden Parker because of the earlier feats of T.J. Parker and Baldwin. After the first two batters of the seventh inning were struck out with West Bladen (12-6, 5-4 Southeastern) leading 3-2, T.J. Parker tripled to put the tying run 90 feet away.

Baldwin then drew a walk, and during Jaden Parker’s at-bat he stole second, getting a strong enough jump the Knights had no chance to throw to second to try and stop him.

“We knew the catcher had a slow pop time, and coach gave me the sign, gave me the green light, so I had to go,” Baldwin said. “He told me not to get out, so that was the end of that one; it was either get safe or get in a run down, but I wasn’t getting out.”

West Bladen pitcher Cade Allen, who took the loss, had retired the previous 10 batters before T.J. Parker’s triple; the stretch included four strikeouts.

But St. Pauls (8-10, 6-3 Southeastern) hit when it mattered, with the last three reaching base to extend, then win, the game.

“I don’t know if anything changed; what you saw at the end is here,” Hunt said. “I’ve been saying that all year; once we realize how good we are, we’re going to be a tough out. These kids have just got to realize that.

“It’s just us being us. We just had to lock in,” Baldwin said. “We were getting too outside ourselves; we’ve got to be us. Once we be us, play our ball, nobody can beat us.”

West Bladen took a 1-0 lead in the second when a run scored on a Bulldogs error. St. Pauls matched in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Baldwin to plate Zious Dorley, tying the game at 1-1.

The teams again exchanged runs in the fourth, with a Kaden Revels RBI single to score Hunter Smith for the Knights followed by a Cameron Revels RBI triple for St. Pauls, driving in Cailen McNeill.

A Hunter Smith sacrifice fly in the fifth brought home Jordan Hester and gave West Bladen a 3-2 lead.

T.J. Parker pitched six innings for St. Pauls, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

“I told him, ‘I want you to pitch seven innings tonight; go out, give us all you’ve got and leave it on the field.’ He did that tonight,” Hunt said. “He went to the limit, did what he was supposed to do, did what we asked to do, and he held them to three runs and we came out on top.”

Cameron McNeill retired West Bladen in order in the seventh with two strikeouts, earning the win.

Hunter Hester started for the Knights and allowed one run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings before being relieved by Allen, who allowed two runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

No player on either team had multiple hits; West Bladen outhit St. Pauls 5-4.

The game puts St. Pauls in second place in the Southeastern after the first game of a two-game series between the teams, who were tied in the standings entering Tuesday; Fairmont also sits at 6-4 in the league. They’ll play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, as the second game of the series has been moved up due to the threat of inclement weather later this week.

“A 22-hour turnaround with a pitch count, that’s tough on any team,” Hunt said. “I don’t know what they have left; we have (Cameron) Revels coming back, and we’re going to give them everything we’ve got, whether we win or lose, because that’s all we have.”

