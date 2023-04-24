WILSON — The 18th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team pushed across runs in the first inning of both games to establish early leads, but home-standing Barton rallied for a five-run frames in both halves of Sunday’s doubleheader at Nixon Field to capture the weekend series with their Conference Carolinas counterparts.

Barton blew open an otherwise close game with five runs in the eighth inning of Sunday’s opener to fuel an 8-2 win, and then used a five-run third inning to eventually tack up a 7-5 victory in the nightcap.

The results snapped a seven-game win streak for the Braves (34-12, 17-9 CC) who closed out the road portion of their regular season schedule with a 12-8 mark away from Pembroke. Barton (25-18, 17-10) improved to 17-8 in Wilson this season with Sunday’s victories.

The Braves will close out their regular season schedule Friday and Saturday when they host region nemesis and ninth-ranked Mount Olive (31-11, 17-9 CC) in a pivotal Conference Carolinas series at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open the series with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday, and close out the set with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Game One

Barton used a leadoff single in the fourth from Ryan McIsaac, a hit by pitch and an ensuing sacrifice hit to put a pair of runners into scoring position. James Holladay delivered the goods two batters later when he laced a double into centerfield and give the Bulldogs a lead that they would not relinquish.

Ethan Ott helped the Braves cut into a 3-1 deficit in the top of the sixth when he launched a 3-and-1 offering from Tanner Halvorson deep and over the wall in right field.

The Bulldogs registered doubles in three of their first five at-bats in the home half of the sixth to pad their lead out to 6-2 and chase Jonathon Jacobs from the hill. A RBI single off of the bat of Carelle Gonzalez made it a 7-2 contest, and the hosts added a sixth run in the frame via a costly fielding error by the Braves.

Ethan Ott had two hits, with a home run and two RBIs, and Christian Jayne had two hits, with a double and a run, for UNCP. Kody O’Connor and Will Hood had a hit for the Braves. Jonathon Jacobs (6-3) was the losing pitcher.

Carelle Gonzalez had two hits, with a homer and two RBIs, Johnnie Lowery had two hits, with a double, a run and an RBI, and James Holladay and Raymond Paniagua each had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Tanner Halvorson (9-2) earned the win.

Game Two

The Braves pushed across two runs in the third to extend their lead out to 3-0. Spencer Faulkner absorbed a leadoff bean ball to get the rally started, and eventually came around to score on a RBI single from Michael Kocen. An ill-timed throwing error moved Kody O’Connor to third base, and Will Hood followed with a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring in the frame.

Barton got its first two batters aboard in the home half of the third via a leadoff bean ball and an ensuing bunt single, before Carelle Gonzalez tied the score up on a homer to left field. The Bulldogs used a pair of singles and a costly fielding error to load up the bases again three batters later, and took the lead for good via a 2-run single from James Holladay.

Trent Harris had two hits, including a double with an RBI for UNCP; O’Connor had a triple and an RBI, Hood had a double, two walks and two RBIs and Faulkner had a hit and two runs. Chase Jernigan (1-1) took the loss.

Lowery had three hits with a run for Barton, Ryan McIssac had two hits and two runs and Gonzalez had a home run and three RBIs. Walker Fuller (1-0) earned the win and Brett Anderson got his third save.