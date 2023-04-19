ELIZABETHTOWN — Returning to the field after their Robeson County Slugfest title last week, the Fairmont baseball team picked up where it left off Tuesday with a 4-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference win at East Bladen.

Fairmont (14-4, 6-3 Southeastern) scored single runs in the first and third and two in the fifth. East Bladen (6-10, 2-5 Southeastern) scored one in the first.

Fairmont’s Noah Parker pitched a complete game three-hitter, allowing one unearned run with three walks and 12 strikeouts. Parker also had a triple and scored twice offensively.

Nate Jones had a hit, two RBIs and a run for Fairmont, Kenley Callahan had a hit and two RBIs, R.J. Deese had a hit and a run and Nemo Chavis and Josiah Williams also had hits.

Ty Mathis had a hit and an RBI, Evan Pait had a hit and a run and Lee Barnes had a hit for the Eagles. Pait pitched six innings and was the losing pitcher.

Fairmont hosts the Eagles for the second half of the two-game conference series Thursday.

Gray’s Creek tops Pirates

The Lumberton baseball team suffered a 12-6 road conference loss at Gray’s Creek Tuesday.

Gray’s Creek (10-6, 8-3 United-8 Conference) scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third before adding three runs each in the fifth and sixth. Lumberton (10-7, 7-4 United-8) scored one run in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

The Bears committed six errors, but outhit the Pirates 13-6.

Caleb Maynor had two hits and Garret Smith had a hit and two RBIs for the Pirates; Smith was the losing pitcher.

Lumberton hosts Scotland in nonconference play Wednesday before hosting conference foe Douglas Byrd on Friday.

Rams baseball dominates South View

The Purnell Swett earned a dominant win in United-8 play Tuesday with an 11-1, six-inning home victory against South View.

Purnell Swett (12-8, 8-2 United-8) scored three runs in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and two in the sixth. South View (9-10, 6-5 United-8) scored one run in the first.

Riley Locklear had three hits, three runs and an RBI for the Rams, Jacob Chavis had two hits and three RBIs, Camden Hunt had two hits, two RBIs and a run, Jacey Jacobs had a hit and two RBIs, Keithyn Hunt had a hit and three runs and Waydan McMillan had a hit and a run. Marcus Lowry scored twice.

Chavis started and pitched five innings for the Rams, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts to earn the win. Chandon Sanderson pitched a hitless, scoreless sixth with two strikeouts.

Naythien Peterson-McNamara led South View with two hits and Josh Pitts had a hit and a run. Chris Buchholtz had an RBI.

Peterson-McNamara took the loss for the Tigers.

Purnell Swett, which remains in a loss-column tie for first with Cape Fear in the United-8, hosts Seventy-First Friday.

First-place Tigers defeat Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett softball team suffered a 6-1 loss at home against United-8 Conference-leading South View Tuesday.

South View (16-2, 10-1 United-8) scored two runs in the first, one each in the third and fifth and two runs in the seventh. Purnell Swett () scored one run in the fifth; the Lady Rams committed four errors and were held to three hits.

Bella Finelli had a hit and an RBI and Georgia Locklear had a double for Purnell Swett. Locklear pitched six innings and took the loss, while Finelli pitched an inning for the Lady Rams.

Jordyn Parnell earned the win for South View.

Purnell Swett hosts Seventy-First on Friday.