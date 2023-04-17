SNOW HILL — Amanda Hamrin carded a three-over-par 75 on Monday at the Conference Carolinas Championships to help move the UNC Pembroke golf team into first place after the second round at Cutter Creek Golf Club.

Hamrin (4 over par) currently leads the individual tournament after a team-best round for the day, and sits just one stroke ahead of teammate Georgia Page (5 over) who is in second place.

Elizabeth Ritchie (15 over) logged a 76 in the second round to make a jumper on the leaderboard into a tie for 17th place, while Samantha DeBusk (16 over) sits in a four-way tie for 22nd place. Toni Blackwell (19 over) rounded out the scoring for the Black & Gold and is in 27th place after carding an eight-over par 80 in the second round.

UNCP (40 over) leads Erskine (47 over) by seven strokes in the team competition, with Converse (48 over) and first-round leader Belmont Abbey (50 over) also in contention entering the final round.

The Braves close out competition at the Conference Carolinas Championships on Tuesday for the third and final round at Cutter Creek Golf Club.