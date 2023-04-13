Fairmont’s Noah Parker (8) is presented with Robeson County Slugfest MVP honors by Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson, second from right, and Fairmont athletic director Michael Baker, center.

Lumberton’s Trevon Moore (3) is unable to check his swing during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship against Fairmont in Red Springs.

Lumberton’s Dalton Nobles, right, slides safely into third base under the tag of Fairmont’s Kenley Callahan, left, Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Two talented young men named Smith went toe to toe for seven innings Wednesday.

The Robeson County Slugfest championship was on the line. And both, frankly, pitched well enough for their side to win — but only one could.

And it was sophomore Mynkoda Smith who pitched Fairmont to a 2-1 victory over Lumberton, giving the Golden Tornadoes their fifth all-time Slugfest championship.

“This was a great high-school baseball game,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “Both of those kids on the mound, they battled their butts off, every pitch. And I think we gave the people what they came to see, a great high-school baseball game. That’s what you want in a championship game. It’s just huge for our guys, because they believe, and they work.”

Mynkoda Smith allowed one run, which came in the seventh, on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

“Before the game I had one game plan — I knew they were going to swing the bat,” said Mynkoda Smith, who was named to the All-Tournament team. “My game plan was to throw strikes and let the defense take care of the rest.”

His mound counterpart, Lumberton senior Garret Smith, allowed four hits and two runs — one earned — over 6 1/3 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

“That was a good pitching duel, and they got the big hit when they needed it and made some great defensive plays when they needed it,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said.

Each side was held off the scoreboard for the first three innings, with only one real run-scoring threat when Lumberton stranded two baserunners in the third.

Noah Parker, who was named tournament MVP after throwing six shutout innings on the mound and compiling three hits, three RBIs and five runs offensively, was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, and sacrificed to second by Nate Jones. He advanced to third on a Kenley Callahan flyout, then scored on an infield error for a 1-0 Golden Tornadoes lead.

A key offensive chance for the Pirates came in the sixth, with two runners on base and one out. After a strikeout, Fairmont got the third out of the inning when Parker Chavis made a terrific diving catch in right field, likely saving two runs.

“He makes a web gem,” Kelly Chavis said, also touting a great defensive play by left-fielder Josiah Williams earlier in the game. “That’s just what these guys do, they don’t mind laying out, they don’t mind sacrificing, whether it’s their at-bat, whether it’s their body, that’s just what they do.”

The Golden Tornadoes added some key insurance — which ultimately proved to be monumentally key — with a run in the top of the seventh. Parker Chavis walked before singles by R.J. Deese and Jones advanced him around the bases for a 2-0 advantage.

Down to its last three outs, Lumberton led off the seventh with a Garret Smith double, and with one out Jaylon Oxendine singled to plate Smith to make it 2-1. Mynkoda Smith, though, got a strikeout for the second out, then induced a pop-up to just in front of the mound for the final out, sparking a Golden Tornadoes celebration.

“When they applied a little pressure, my heart rate got up, and I stepped back off the mound and took a deep breath,” Mynkoda Smith said. “I kept throwing strikes.”

“Koda went up there with a bulldog mentality,” Kelly Chavis said. “I told him, early on, your job’s not to hit, your job is to pitch tonight. … He made those pitches, and he was big.”

Fairmont’s title — adding to Slugfest championships in 1994, 1997, 2015 and 2018, and improving the Golden Tornadoes to 5-5 in the Slugfest final — comes after a 7-1 loss to Southern Lee in the 2022 championship game.

“It’s kind of the finish off of what we started last year,” Kelly Chavis said. “We made a statement yesterday by beating a pretty good baseball team; today we had to prove that we were the best team in the county — and our guys did that.”

The Golden Tornadoes will look to continue the momentum next week when they resume Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday against East Bladen.

“Hopefully we do take momentum and we build off of it,” Kelly Chavis said. “We’ve got three more weeks of the regular season, six more games before we go into the playoffs. Hopefully it just shows our guys — we just beat the first- and (third)-place team in a 4A conference. It should tell them, we can play with anybody when we show up to play.”

Lumberton, which is a game out of first place in the United-8 Conference, also hopes to gain some momentum from a strong tournament, even if it fell one run short of the week’s ultimate goal.

“We wanted to win this thing; we came up a little short,” McLamb said. “But when we get back from break we’ve got to take care of business and try to win out in the conference and try to get that (No.) 1 spot.”

