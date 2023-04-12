Fairmont’s Mynkoda Smith, left, throws the ball towards first base as Purnell Swett baserunner Jacob Chavis runs towards the base during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal game in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Entering Tueday’s Robeson County Slugfest baseball semifinal game between Fairmont and Purnell Swett, the buzz around the Red Springs Athletic Complex was that the Golden Tornadoes and Rams might put on a game-of-the-tournament type of showcase.

But Fairmont made it clear very quickly that they were set to dominate.

The Golden Tornadoes jumped out to a big early lead, Noah Parker performed like the ace he is, and Fairmont beat Purnell Swett 10-0 in five innings to advance to the Slugfest championship game.

“Not saying we expected to win 10-0, we didn’t, but we did expect to win,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “I’ve just got a bunch of guys that, they believed in the coaches in what we’re doing, what we’re teaching — just a bunch of blue-collar guys. Last Friday, we were preparing for the prom, and half my team came out for (batting practice) before the prom. That’s the kind of guys I have.”

Fairmont (12-4) will play in the Slugfest final for the second straight year; the Golden Tornadoes are set for a 7 p.m. first pitch against Lumberton, who beat Heide Trask in the other semifinal game Tuesday. Purnell Swett (10-8) will face Heide Trask in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

The Golden Tornadoes didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard, with three first-inning runs. After Nate Jones walked, Kenley Callahan drove him in with a double; Callahan then scored on a Rams error and Stanley Scott, who reached on a walk, came home on a passed ball.

“I don’t mind being the ‘visitors,’ because my philosophy, and I always tell them, hey guys, score early and score often,” Chavis said. “It’s huge anytime you can go out (and score). … For a pitcher, when he tows the rubber and you give him three runs in the top of the first, he doesn’t have to worry about striking everybody out, he just has to worry about making pitches now.”

Indeed, that was plenty for Parker, who threw a one-hit shutout with no walks and eight strikeouts over the game’s five innings. Even the one hit Parker allowed was an infield hit in the fourth, which nicked off Parker’s glove and was played by second-baseman Mynkoda Smith before the Rams’ Jacob Chavis beat out a bang-bang play at first base, narrowly breaking up the no-hit bid.

“We came out in the first inning and scored some runs, gave me some run support, made me feel a little more comfortable going out there and not feel like I had to do everything. The defense did good, I gave up one hit, but that’s alright; we just kept going at it. They kept getting down and we never let up,” Parker said. “I think my curveball (was effective); I’d start off with curveball, they’d be expecting fastball on 0-2 and I’d throw a fastball and they’d be late on it.”

Parker also had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs at the plate. Callahan also had two hits with an RBI and a run, Jones scored twice with an RBI and Scott had a run and an RBI.

Fairmont added second-inning runs, on an RBI groundout by Scott and a run scored on an error, for a 5-0 lead. The Golden Tornadoes then scored five more in the third, on the strength of an RBI groundout by R.J. Deese, a two-RBI triple by Parker, an RBI groundout by Jones and a run scored on a wild pitch.

“I never slowed up,” Parker said of his triple. “I had a couple of pitches that at-bat, and I just kept fighting, kept fighting. I think it was 0-2 the whole time, and I finally hit one off the end of the bat and I hit it to right field, and he dove for it and missed it, and I never slowed down.”

“We actually talked about this being a heavyweight battle, and heavyweights go 12 rounds, and just keep punching and keep punching,” Chavis said. “And we did in the second and the third.”

With a 10-run lead, Fairmont was firmly in control, leaving the Rams reeling.

“We were about a half step slow from the get go,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We weren’t ready to play, and when you’re not ready to play, you see what happens. That’s the bottom line, we weren’t ready to play. Pre-game routine, we stuck to the same thing, but I had a feeling. When we rolled in today, I could tell from the conversations, they felt like the work had already been done — and you’ve got to continue to keep working.”

Fairmont’s previous championship-game experience in the Slugfefst came in a loss to Southern Lee last year. Wednesday, the Golden Tornadoes will look for a different outcome, seeking the program’s fifth Slugfest championship.

“Hopefully they just come out tomorrow with the same mentality, that we’ve got something to prove,” Chavis said. “Yes, we lost in that championship game last year, we were obviously good enough to be there, but we’re in the same situation — don’t open the door for them. Just like Noah did, just like we did today, just come out, start punching, and don’t quit punching until the umpire says ‘ballgame,’ that’s how we’re going to approach it.”

