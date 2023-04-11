PEMBROKE — Six home games, including a season-opening Thursday night contest against Fayetteville State as part of the Two Rivers Classic rivalry, as well as a late-October Homecoming matchup against Glenville State, highlight the 11-game UNC Pembroke football schedule that was released on Monday by head coach Mark Hall.

Reserved-seat season tickets for the 2023 season have already gone on sale for Braves Club members and 2022 season ticket holders. The 6-game package can be purchased for $115 at the athletic ticket office, or by calling (910) 775-4123. Current and prospective season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seats prior to purchase at the 17th Annual UNCP Football Spring Game on Thursday, where a four-ticket package will be offered at a discount of $413 as well.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public through UNCP’s online ticket portal, UNCPBraves.com/Tickets, on Friday. For further questions regarding football season tickets, contact the UNCP Athletic Ticket Office by phone, or email [email protected]

The Braves will open up the Mark Hall era of the program, as well as their 16th full season of intercollegiate football, on Aug. 31 when they assemble their rolling stock to take on Fayetteville State under the lights of Grace P. Johnson Stadium in the 10th edition of the Two Rivers Classic rivalry. The Broncos got on the board in the series last season with a 15-13 come-from-behind victory in Fayetteville.

UNCP will open Mountain East Conference play the following week, as well as lift the lid on the road portion of its 2023 slate, when it treks to Institute, W.Va., to battle West Virginia State. Home and road contests will continue to alternate for the remainder of the campaign following that road trip. The Braves will play two more home games in the month of September, including a Parents & Families Day contest on September 16 against league nemesis Charleston, as well as a Sept. 30 Education Day tilt against Wheeling.

The Braves will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 28 with an afternoon matchup against Glenville State, before closing out the road portion of their regular season schedule on Nov. 4 against Alderson Broaddus in northeast West Virginia. The 6-game home schedule also includes a mid-October (Oct. 14) tilt with Fairmont State, as well as an American Indian Heritage Day contest with Concord on Nov. 11.