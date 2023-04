2023 Robeson County Slugfest

BASEBALL

First Round (Monday)

Fairmont 12, Hoke County 6

Purnell Swett 9, North Brunswick 4

Lumberton 7, St. Pauls 2

Heide Trask vs. Red Springs, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Tuesday)

Fairmont vs. Purnell Swett, 4 p.m.

Lumberton vs. Heide Trask/Red Springs winner, 7 p.m.

Consolation Round (Tuesday)

Hoke County vs. North Brunswick, 10 a.m.

St. Pauls vs. Heide Trask/Red Springs loser, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

First Round (Monday)

Hoke County 16, St. Pauls 7

South Brunswick 8, Fairmont 0

Purnell Swett 9, East Columbus 6

Lumberton vs. Red Springs, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Tuesday)

Hoke County vs. South Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Purnell Swett vs. Lumberton/Red Springs winner, 7 p.m.

Consolation Round (Tuesday)

St. Pauls vs. Fairmont, 10 a.m.

East Columbus vs. Lumberton/Red Springs loser, 1 p.m.

