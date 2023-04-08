Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Bob Antone and Jim Steed were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, winning by four stroke over runners-up Roy Williamson and Knocky Thorndyke.

Closest to the pin winners were Jerry Jolly and John Carver.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, April 28 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. The entry fee includes all golf fees, range balls, lunch, a meal after play, plus beer and soft drinks. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9991 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

