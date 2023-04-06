BLADENBORO — The Fairmont baseball team earned a 6-1 win to complete a two-game Southeastern Athletic Conference series sweep against West Bladen on Wednesday.

Fairmont (10-4, 5-3 Southeastern) scored two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth, outhitting the Knights 15-3. West Bladen (10-5, 3-3 Southeastern) scored one run in the third.

Noah Parker pitched a complete game three-hitter with one earned run allowed, with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win.

Brady Durden allowed four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings for West Bladen, taking the loss, and Garrison Carr allowed one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

Stanley Scott and Josiah Williams each had three hits to lead the Golden Tornadoes, with Scott scoring two runs and driving in one while Williams had two RBIs. Nate Jones and Parker each had two hits, one run and one RBI. Kenley Callahan and R.J. Deese each had a hit and a run, Chayton Oxendine had a hit and and RBI and Nemo Chavis and Mynkoda Smith each recorded hits.

Cade Allen had two hits, Garrett Dunham had an RBI and Hunter Smith scored a run for the Knights.

Fairmont took the series opener at home on Tuesday, 4-1.

Fairmont will open the Robeson County Slugfest against Hoke County at 10 a.m. Monday.

In other local baseball action Wednesday, Red Springs defeated Clinton 8-7 as the Red Devils earned their first conference win of the season.