RED SPRINGS — Inclement weather forecasted for Saturday has altered the schedule for the Robeson County Slugfest baseball and softball tournaments in Red Springs.

The tournament’s opening round has been postponed from Saturday to Monday, and the tournament will now be played from Monday through Wednesday next week, Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr. announced Wednesday.

“We kept looking at the forecast and they’re calling for a 100% chance of rain, as well as 50-some-degree weather,” Patterson said. “School is out tomorrow; I didn’t want to wait too late and inconvenience anybody, especially the visiting schools. So therefore I wanted to make sure we got this out to everybody in a timely manner. … And of course, it’s the holidays and parents are making plans for vacations, so I took a lot of that into consideration.”

The first-round schedule that had been set for Saturday will now be duplicated on Monday. In the baseball tournament, Hoke County will face Fairmont at 10 a.m. on Monday, North Brunswick will play Purnell Swett at 1 p.m., Lumberton will meet St. Pauls at 4 p.m. and tournament host Red Springs will take on Heide Trask at 7 p.m.

In the softball tournament, Hoke County will play St. Pauls at 10 a.m. Monday, South Brunswick will face Fairmont at 1 p.m., East Columbus will play Purnell Swett at 4 p.m. and Red Springs will meet Lumberton at 7 p.m.

Consolation- and semifinal-round games will now be played on Tuesday with the championship, third- and fifth-place games now set for Wednesday.

Patterson said he’s been checking several different weather forecasts throughout the week and all of them project a 100% chance of rain on Saturday.

About a 40% chance of rain is forecast for Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday at about 20%, according to various forecast services. In the event of additional inclement weather, the Slugfest will not be pushed past a Wednesday finish, Patterson said.

“We haven’t made it concrete yet, but if it pushes past Wednesday we’ll just cancel the Slugfest for this year,” Patterson said. “We’re praying that the weather clears and we can see some great baseball and softball.”

While weather has altered the Slugfest schedule several times in the past, including last year, the event has only been canceled due to inclement weather once, in 2004. It was also not held in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patterson is considering contingency plans to get the tournament in by Wednesday night if weather impacts the schedule further; one potential option would be to eliminate the consolation rounds and play only a single-elimination event to determine a champion.

“We’re looking at all those (options),” Patterson said. “I went in and sat down with the superintendent, all the different options, and I guess we’re waiting. We have a plan in case things change, or the weather changes. We have a plan A and B; plan C is to cancel, and we hope we don’t get to that point.”

Last year, the tournament was played as scheduled on Saturday but inclement weather caused Monday’s games to be cancelled; the tournament was completed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

