HOMER, Ga. — Junior Elizabeth Ritchie carded a 2-over-par 74 in the quarterfinal round and a 5-over-par 77 in the semifinals to log the only individual wins of the day for the UNC Pembroke golf team as the Braves dropped Medal Match duals to both No. 4 Findlay and No. 31 Grand Valley State on Monday at the North Georgia-hosted Bracket Challenge.

Ritchie topped 61st-ranked Jill Schmitmeyer of Findlay by a lone stroke in her opening match of the day, and then out-dueled Grand Valley State’s Paula Badino by seven strokes in Monday’s afternoon round. The Black & Gold fell by a 4-1 count to the Oilers in the quarterfinals, before succumbing 3-1-1 to the Lakers in the semifinals.

Georgia Page carded a 3-over-par 75 in the late round, but was forced to settle for a tie against GVSU’s Megan Miron.

The tournament’s “Medal Match” format differs from conventional match play in that each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match.

The Braves will conclude action at the event on Tuesday with a Medal Match against 44th-ranked West Georgia who fell in a tiebreaker to 26th-ranked Missouri-St. Louis on Monday, but topped the 45th-ranked and host Nighthawks by a 4-1 count in the late round.