PEMBROKE — Stellar performances from Madison Dyson and Summer Bullard inside the circle helped the UNC Pembroke softball team to a doubleheader sweep over Converse on Saturday at the UNCP Softball Field.

Dyson threw a no-hitter in the opening contest retiring seven batters in five innings and walking just one batter as UNCP won the opening game 10-0 in five innings. Bullard fanned nine batters and allowed three hits as the hosts picked up an 11-3 victory in six innings of the back half of the doubleheader. UNCP combined for nine extra base hits and five home runs across the two games.

The Braves (14-21, 7-5 CC) have now swept their last two opponents, which marks the best winning streak of the season. The Valkyries (12-22, 3-7 CC) have now lost their last four contests and are 4-8 when playing on the road.

In the third inning of game one, the Braves put the first two batters on base after Kaci Roberson doubled to the outfield grass and Cirsten Calloway beat out an infield single. Samantha Allred lit up the scoreboard with a three-run blast over the left field fence. Marijo Wilkes doubled to the center field gap and scored on a single up the middle from Kadence Sheppard.

An inning later, Kaci Roberson got the inning going with a leadoff double to right field, followed by a eight-pitch walk from Cirsten Calloway. Samantha Allred and Marijo Wilkes each registered an RBI single to pad the lead, but Lauren Hilbourn and Olivia Hall hit back-to-back home runs to extend the UNCP lead. Emily Rose reached via hit by pitch and scored on a triple from Kadence Sheppard to give the Braves a 10-0 lead.

Allred, Hilbourn and Hall each had two hits including a home run, with four RBIs by Allred, two by Hilbourn and one by Hall. Sheppard had three hits, with a double and a triple, and two RBIs.

Dyson improved to 5-12 on the season. Serrah Bullard (4-6) took the loss for Converse.

In the second game, Converse’s Chesney Mile drew a four-pitch walk to start the game and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ayellad Howa reached on a throwing error while allowed Mile to score as Howa stood on third after the error. UNCP committed another fielding error which scored Howa to give Converse an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Samantha Allred doubled down the right field line and scored on a single to left field from Marijo Wilkes. Wilkes stole second and scored on an RBI triple from Lauren Hilbourn to even the score at 2-2.

Samantha Allred sent one over the left field fence in the sixth inning to spark the Braves offense. Marijo Wilkes reached after being hit by a pitch, but Olivia Hall’s blast over the left field fence ended the game.

Hall and Allred both had two hits including a double and a home run, with Hall earning four RBIs and Allred driving in one. Hilbourn and Wilkes each had two hits with an RBI.

Serrah Ballard led Converse with two hits.

Summer Bullard (5-6) earned her third win in two days; the Valkyries’ Rylee Summers (4-8) took the loss.

The Braves will step out of Conference Carolinas play on Tuesday when they travel to take on Wingate (31-8). First pitch of the non-conference doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m. at the Wingate Softball Complex.

Braves baseball sweeps twin bill, takes series with Erskine

The 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team rallied for three runs in their last at-bat to grab a 5-4 win in Saturday’s opener, and then put together a 19-1 no-doubter in the nightcap to finish off a series-clinching doubleheader sweep of visiting Erskine at Sammy Cox Field.

It was the 15th and 16th home wins of the season for the Braves (26-9, 12-6 CC) who have now pocketed nine series wins in 2023, including five against Conference Carolinas foes. The Flying Fleet (19-14, 9-11) fell to 11-11 on the road this season with Saturday’s losses, and have now dropped seven of their last nine away from Due West, S.C.

Newcomer Luke Barrow (3-0) struck out a pair of batters and allowed just a lone earned run in the seventh in picking up the victory in Saturday’s opener. Jonathon Jacobs (4-2) struck out eight, scattered five hits and did not allow an earned run in six strong innings from the hill on the way to tallying the win in the nightcap.

The start of Saturday’s twinbill was delayed nearly three hours due to inclement weather that swept its way across southeast North Carolina in the early afternoon.

Two hits and a pair of costly fielding errors by the Braves eventually paved the way for Erskine to forge a 2-0 lead in the first. Dale Francis provided the first run of the afternoon with a RBI single to right field, and Jude Littrell plated the other run in the frame on a single to the gap in left field.

Armando Becerra led off the final inning in the seventh by crushing a one-ball offering over the fence in straightaway center field that gave the visitors a 4-2 edge.

Carlos Amezquita and Christian Jayne both drew walks to lead off the bottom of the seventh, before Will Hood doubled in a run moments later and an ill-timed miscue on the same play brought the tying run scurrying across home plate. Spencer Faulkner’s seeing-eye single up the middle with the next at-bat sent the Black & Gold dugout racing onto the field.

Kasen McCawley and Faulkner each had two hits and an RBI, and Jayne and Hood each had one hit and an RBI, for the Braves in game one. Luke Barrow (3-0) earned the win.

Becerra’s home run was one of three runs he scored for the Flying Fleet; Ashby Smith, Francis and Littrell each had a hit and an RBI. Harry Bernard (2-1) took the loss.

In game two, the Braves sent 11 batters to the plate in the home half of the first inning, and used home runs by both Will Hood and Joey Rezek to build an early 6-0 advantage. Carlos Amezquita provided the final run of the frame on a 2-out RBI single to right field.

Hood finished the nightcap with four hits and six RBIs, Faulkner had three hits and three RBIs, and Rezek had two hits and two RBIs. Jonathon Jacobs (4-2) pitched six innings without allowing an earned run and had eight strikeouts, earning the win.

Dalton Boyd had two hits for Erskine; Cooper Guest (1-5) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will close out a four-game home stand on Tuesday when they suit up to battle Coker (14-22) at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Braves relay squad logs NCAA provisional time at VertKlasse Meeting

The UNCP 4×100-meter relay team registered an NCAA provisional time to highlight action on the final day of the VertKlasse Meeting on Saturday at Vert Stadium.

Javion Seger, DaMarr Harvey, Caleb Baldwin and Travon Morrow teamed up in the 4×100-meter relay to capture a first-place finish in the event with a time of 40.64. The time is currently the fastest in NCAA Division II for this season. Levin Koonce recorded a personal-best time in the 800-meter run for a 13th-place finish, while Brace Osewe picked up a 13th-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time.

On the women’s side, Lillian Marino finished in 22nd place of both the hammer throw and discus throw, while newcomer Nyree Bacchus cruised to a 15th-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a new personal-best time.

Burkhart, Levy close out competition at Colonial Relays

Delsin Burkhart and Hunter Levy each competed in invite sections of their races on the final day of competition at the Colonial Relays on Saturday at the Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

Levy captured a 23rd-place finish in the 10000-meter Run with a time of 32:50.96. Burkhart picked up a third place finish in the 800-meter Run with a time of 1:52.48.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Saturday for the Braves Classic. The meet will be held at the Dick & Lenore Taylor Track and will start at 10 a.m.