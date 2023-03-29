Lumberton’s Caleb Maynor is granted time during an at-bat in Tuesday’s game against Purnell Swett at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — In a close, low-scoring game, a big inning can be a huge factor in determining the outcome.

With each side at two runs apiece after four innings, Tuesday’s Purnell Swett at Lumberton baseball game was such a contest — and Purnell Swett didn’t just get one big inning. The Rams got two.

Purnell Swett struck for four runs in the fifth to take a lead, then scored three more in the sixth to blow the game open in a 9-4 win over their Lumber River rivals from Lumberton.

“I told them on the bus, we’re up there and it’s going to be a seven-round street fight,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We’re going to make mistakes, they’re going to give us their best punch, and we’ve just got to keep coming back at them. They took that approach tonight.”

The Rams’ four-run fifth game them a 6-2 lead. Malachi Gales led off with a single, stole second and was sacrificed to third before Jacob Chavis brought Gales home with a go-ahead RBI double.

“Coach Lamb told us, he said we’ve just got to keep going at it,” Chavis said. “The last couple games, we’ve had bases loaded, one out, something like that, and just couldn’t get through it. We just kept on going, kept on going, and it finally broke loose.”

Purnell Swett (6-7, 5-2 United-8) loaded the bases after Riley Locklear was hit by a pitch and Keithyn Hunt walked. Waydan McMillan singled to score Chavis, a sacrifice fly by Marcus Lowry brought home Locklear and an RBI single by Camden Hunt plated Keithyn Hunt.

“We’ve been in that situation about five games. We’ve lost three games in the seventh inning with two outs, nobody on,” Lamb said. “Our big thing is, when we’re on offense, we’ve got to keep pounding. We’ve got to score as many runs as we possibly can, because you just don’t know.”

Lumberton (6-4, 5-2 United-8) cut the Rams’ lead to 6-4 in the next half-inning when two runs scored on a fielder’s choice groundout with a throwing error.

But Purnell Swett scored three runs in the top of the sixth to extend its lead to 9-4. Malachi Gales was hit by a pitch, Chavis reached on a fielder’s choice with an error and Locklear walked, setting the stage for Keithyn Hunt, who doubled to left to clear the bases and score three runs.

“It felt good for me honestly. I’ve been struggling this season, physically and mentally, so it felt good,” Keithyn Hunt said. “I think it was a 3-2 count. He left it hanging and I just caught it out front.”

Lumberton used three pitchers in the pivotal fourth inning, and after Shaun Henderson bridged the pitching staff to the seventh inning, needed two more pitchers to finish the game.

“I thought the biggest thing for us was our pitchers did not have their curveball,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “Purnell is a good fastball-hitting team. Once J.T. came out, all of our guys that we brought in struggled throwing the curveball, and we sat there and had to throw them fastballs and they hit them. I thought that was the difference in the game.”

Lumberton was held to two hits by Rams pitching, both coming in a two-run fourth. Jacob Chavis pitched into the fifth for Purnell Swett, allowing three earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts, and Chandon Sanderson pitched three hitless innings to finish off the win.

“We’ve taken a little different approach this year with our pitching,” Lamb said. “We don’t leave guys out there, the magic number is 60, because then you can roll them out there three days later. … We got those two guys a pretty solid 45 to 60 pitches. Finally it paid off tonight. We came in as the hunter instead of being hunted all the time.”

Starter J.J. Hepler took the loss for Lumberton after pitching into the fifth and allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Robinson and Henderson each allowed three runs; Caleb Maynor and Dalton Nobles each pitched brief scoreless and hitless stints in the seventh.

Purnell Swett took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with consecutive bases-loaded walks drawn by Locklear and Keithyn Hunt.

Lumberton tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth; the Pirates’ first run came when Kendall Anderson scored on a double steal, then Damion Robinson came home on an error to tie the game. Anderson and Robinson were the only Pirates with hits.

Keithyn Hunt finished with four RBIs for the Rams; Gales scored three runs and Chavis and Locklear each had two. Sanderson and Camden Hunt each had two hits.

The win pulled Purnell Swett even with Lumberton at 5-2 in conference play, with both teams in a three-way tie in the loss column for second with Gray’s Creek in the conference standings behind conference leader Cape Fear (6-0).

“We’re still right in the hunt,” McLamb said. “That’s what I told the guys, we’ll see them again. We wanted to win this game, but we’re still in the middle of things.”

