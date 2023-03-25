Kappa Alpha Psi to hold fundraiser golf tournament

The Lumberton Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will hold a scholarship golf tournament on April 22 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will begin at noon and lunch will be served. Registration is $65 per person or $260 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available for $100 per hole.

Proceeds will benefit the Lumberton Alumni Chapter’s Healing the Land Initiative, which provides scholarships, donations, community alliance and support.

For more information, contact tournament chairman Caleb McMillan at 910-885-2641.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Bob Antone and Atlas Warwick were the winners of the second flight with Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly coming in second place. John Haskins, Lonail Locklear and Knocky Thorndyke, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, April 28 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Entry fee includes all golf fees, range balls, lunch, a meal after play, plus beer and soft drinks. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9991 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 71, James Cox 71, Mitch Grier 73, Austin Hunt 73, Butch Lennon 74, Joey Todd 75, Barry Leonard 75, Tim Moore 75, James Thompson 77 and Lee Hunt 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 67, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear.

David Evans and Tommy Belch won the first flight with a 73, winning by one stroke over runners-up James Humphrey and Warren Bowen.

Closest to the pin winners were Pandora Carter, Knocky Thorndyke and Atlas Warwick.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

