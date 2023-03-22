FAIRMONT — The Fairmont baseball team made a statement in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday, earning a 4-2 win at home over reigning conference champion Midway, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.

Fairmont (6-2, 2-1 Southeastern) scored two runs in the first inning and one each in the fourth and sixth innings. Midway (8-1, 3-1 Southeastern) scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Noah Parker scattered five hits over 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run with three walks and five strikeouts, earning the win for Fairmont. Mynkoda Smith pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and did not allow a hit or walk, with two strikeouts, earning the save.

Kenley Callahan had a double, an RBI and a run for Fairmont, R.J. Deese had a double and two RBIs and Mynkoda Smith had a double. Parker Chavis scored twice and Stanley Scott had one run.

Wyatt Lucas had two hits and one RBI for Midway. John McLamb allowed three unearned runs in five innings for Midway and took the loss.

The teams meet again Friday in Newton Grove; Fairmont will first host West Columbus in a Wednesday nonconfernece tilt.

St. Pauls softball dominates Red Devils

The St. Pauls softball team defeated county rival Red Springs 16-2 in a Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup Tuesday at Red Springs.

Angel Purcell led St. Pauls (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern) with three hits, including two home runs and a double, and had four RBIs. Ke’Myah Baldwin had two hits with a double and five RBIs.

Yomaris Vasquez pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing two hits with five strikeouts for St. Pauls.

Red Springs (1-3, 0-2 Southeastern) will travel to St. Pauls when the teams meet again Friday.

Lady Rams rout Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett softball team scored 12 runs in the third inning en route to a 19-0, three-inning win at Seventy-First Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett (3-6, 2-3 United-8 Conference) scored three runs in the first and four in the second before striking for 12 in the third.

Georgia Locklear (2-5) pitched a three-inning no-hitter for Purnell Swett with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Bella Finelli was 4-for-4 for the Rams with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs, Nyla Mitchell had three hits with four RBIs and two runs, Georgia Locklear had three hits with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Lanna Haggans had three hits and two RBIs, Tomya Hunt had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Nylah Johnson had two hits and a run.

Purnell Swett hosts Hoggard in a nonconference game Thursday before resuming league play Friday by hosting Douglas Byrd.

Lumberton blasts Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton softball team defeated Douglas Byrd 19-0 in three innings Tuesday, setting the stage with a 10-run first inning.

The Pirates (8-2, 3-2 United-8) also scored five runs in the second inning and four in the third.

Two Lumberton pitchers pitched a combined no-hitter; Kaleigh Martin struck out six and walked one in two innings and Halona Sampson struck out two in one inning.

Tiara Stueck was 3-for-3 for Lumberton with a home run and six RBIs and Carlee Register was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Aniya Merritt, Jaelyn Hammond, Nyiah Walker, Alona Hanna, Sampson and Kaela Ortt each had one hit for the Pirates; Merritt had a stolen base and two RBIs, Hammond had a double and four RBIs and Walker had two RBIs.

Douglas Byrd (0-7, 0-4 United-8) issued 14 walks to Pirate hitters.

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First Friday.