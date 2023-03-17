MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Cedric Douglas logged a top-20 finish to highlight action for the UNC Pembroke track & field teams on the opening day of the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on Thursday at the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Douglas registered a personal-best in the Hammer Throw on the way to a 19th place finish. Bennie Oxendine placed 20th in Hammer Throw, while Matthew Geer had a personal -best mar to finish in 26th place.

On the women’s side, Alycia Artman finished in 29th place of the Javelin Throw with a personal-best, while Sara Ormsby established a personal-best in the Javelin Throw on the way to a 44th place finish.

The Braves will continue competition at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on Friday.