FAIRMONT — The Fairmont baseball team scored early and often to earn a 15-4 home win in five innings Wednesday over nonconference opponent Pender.

Fairmont (4-2) scored four runs in both the first and second innings, six in the third and one in the fourth. Pender (2-3) scored two runs in the first and one each in the fourth and fifth.

The teams combined for 12 errors, including seven by Pender.

Kenley Callahan had four hits and Noah Parker had two for Faimront; both had three RBIs, as did Stanley Scott, while R.J. Deese had two RBIs and Nate Jones and Chayton Oxendine each had one. Parker, Callahan and Josiah Williams each scored three runs and Scott and Deese each had two.

Parker Chavis earned his first win at the varsity level, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with one walk in five strikeouts in three innings for Fairmont. Callahan pitched the last two innings and also allowed two unearned runs, on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Mark Rawls led Pender with two hits, and also took the loss on the mound.

Fairmont hosts St. Pauls Friday in the second game of this week’s Southeastern Athletic Conference series.

Lumberton softball wallops Whiteville

The Lumberton softball team traveled to Whiteville and returned west on Interstate 74 with a 15-1, five-inning nonconference victory over the Wolfpack.

Lumberton (6-2) scored four runs in the first inning, one in the third, nine in the fourth and one in the fifth. Whiteville (4-3) had one run in the third. The Pirates outhit the Wolfpack 18-5.

Cameron Honeycutt had three hits, including a double and a home run, with three RBIs for Lumberton; Alona Hanna and Alyssa Stone each had three hits with a double and two RBIs. Halona Sampson had two hits, with a double, and two RBIs, Leea Wilkins had two hits with an RBI and Carlee Register had a hit and an RBI.

Xztashya Porter had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI for the Wolfpack.

Kaleigh Martin pitched three innings and allowed one run with five strikeouts for Lumberton, earning the win. Sampson pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Lumberton resumes United-8 Conference play Friday at home against Gray’s Creek.

Purnell Swett beats Triton on the diamond

The Purnell Swett softball team required extra innings to defeat visiting Triton Wednesday in a 6-5, eight-inning decision.

Purnell Swett (2-5) scored two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and three in the eighth. Triton (6-3) scored two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Purnell Swett registered 16 hits; Triton had 11. Triton previously defeated the Rams 13-0 on March 1.

Georgia Locklear had three hits including a double, and earned the game-winning hit and RBI in the bottom of the eighth; Locklear was also the winning pitcher (1-4). Jayla Graham had three hits, with a double and a run scored; Natalie Evington had three hits, with a double and a run scored; Nylah Johnson had two hits, with a run and an RBI; and Braesha Oxendine had two hits, with a double and an RBI.

Abby Miller was 4-for-4 at the plate for the Hawks; Aubree Bass took the loss.

Purnell Swett travels to South View for a United-8 Conference tilt on Friday.