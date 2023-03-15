PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett softball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday with an 18-2 home victory in five innings over United-8 Conference foe Jack Britt.

Purnell Swett (1-5, 1-2 United-8) scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second, nine in the third and two in the fourth. Jack Britt (3-3, 1-2 United-8) scored one run each in the first and second innings.

Bella Finelli (1-0) earned the win, with four hits allowed and five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Finelli also had two hits and two runs offensively with an RBI; Georgia Locklear had three hits, including a double and a triple, four RBIs and four runs; Lanna Haggans had two hits including a double with two RBIs and three runs; Nylah Johnson had two hits with two RBIs; and Natalie Evington had two hits with two RBIs.

The Rams host Triton in nonconference play on Wednesday.

South View shuts down Lady Pirates

The Lumberton softball team had just one hit against South View’s Jordyn Parnell as the Tigers earned a 5-0 win over the Pirates Tuesday in Hope Mills.

South View (6-1, 3-0 United-8) scored two runs in the first and three in the fourth.

Aniya Merritt had the lone hit for Lumberton (5-2, 1-2 United-8); she also stole three bases.

Parnell struck out 15 Pirates hitters, earning the win. Kaleigh Martin pitched three innings, allowing two hits and seven strikeouts for the Pirates and took the loss and Halona Sampson pitched three innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

Swain had two hits for South View and Parnell had one hit with two RBIs.

The Pirates play a nonconference game Wednesday at Whiteville.