Fairmont first baseman Kenley Callahan, right, awaits a pickoff throw as Latta’s Mason Weatherford slides back into first base during Monday’s game in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Early season nonconference games, particularly against tough competition, give high school baseball teams a chance to assess where they’re at before the games become more important in conference play.

When Latta, a perennial power from across the state line in Dillon County, visited Fairmont Monday, Golden Tornadoes coach Kelly Chavis learned plenty about his team.

“I learned that they’re going to compete,” Chavis said. “These guys came out, they battled, and that’s kind of what we expect of them. We talk about facing adversity; that could’ve been a demoralizing home run (by Latta in the first inning), honestly, because that ball was crushed. But Nate (Jones) went out there, he’s a senior, and that’s what you expect seniors to do in that type of situation, you expect them in the big moment to step up, and he did.”

Jones and the Golden Tornadoes held Latta off the scoreboard for the final six innings and pushed across two late runs to earn a 3-2 win over the Vikings.

“Tonight we learned that we can fight and and we can compete against other teams,” Jones said. “We came out and showed them what Fairmont’s about, and that Fairmont’s the real deal.”

Fairmont (2-1) took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth; R.J. Deese reached base with a single, then stole second and advanced to third due to a throwing error on that steal. Deese then scored on a wild pitch during Parker Chavis’ two-out at bat for a 3-2 advantage.

“If we can take advantage of what they give to us — we know they’re going to make mistakes because they’re high school kids,” Chavis said. “If we take advantage of the things they give to us, we’re going to be OK in the end.”

Jones scattered seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs in the first but nothing more, with two walks and nine strikeouts, earning the win. The right-hander picked off three Latta baserunners in in a two-inning stretch, erasing some of the handful of Vikings that did reach base, while Deese also caught two Vikings baserunners trying to steal.

“The pickoffs helped, but even more so than that, from his standpoint, he made some great pitches at some great times,” Chavis said. “It was all about the pitch locations; there were a couple pitches he made that were big in that situation, because they had runners on several times.”

Latta (0-1) scored its two first-inning runs on a Justin Stutler home run. The Vikings stranded two baserunners later that inning, two in the third and one each in the second, sixth and seventh; two baserunners reached base in both the fourth and fifth before they were all picked off or caught stealing.

“The first inning I missed one spot, and they got one hit off of it and scored two runs,” Jones said. “I came back and was hitting all my spots and executed well.”

Fairmont trimmed the Vikings’ lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first after three straight singles by Noah Parker, Kenley Callahan and Stanley Scott, with Scott earning an RBI as Parker scored.

The Golden Tornadoes missed out on a scoring opportunity in the fourth, stranding the bases loaded, but tied the game in the fifth after Parker reached on an error, stole second and third, and scored on a throwing error on the latter stolen base, setting the stage for Deese’s go-ahead run an inning later.

Mynkoda Smith earned the save for Fairmont, earning the final out of the game with a strikeout.

Latta’s Gatlin Johnson allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss.

Five Golden Tornadoes hitters had one hit each; Parker scored twice and Scott had the team’s lone RBI.

Collin Minshew and Seth Minshew each had two hits for the Vikings.

Fairmont hosts Lake View, in another tough test from a team crossing the state line, on Friday before beginning conference play next week.

“We’ve just got to keep coming to work every day,” Chavis said. “I try to game plan for the week, the things that we’re going to practice on, and we look back at each game and what could we have done better. I think as long as our pitching holds and we don’t get sore arms, we’re going to be OK.”

St. Pauls softball slugs way past Westover

The St. Pauls softball team earned a 22-0 nonconference win in a three-inning contest Monday at Westover.

Hailey Ray led the way offensively for St. Pauls (2-0) with a 4-for-4 night, with a double, two triples and three RBIs. Madison Locklear was also 4-for-4 with a double and Angel Purcell had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.

Yomaris Vasquez struck out five in two no-hit innings for the Bulldogs; Kayla Williams allowed two hits with two strikeouts in one inning pitched.

The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday at E.E. Smith.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.