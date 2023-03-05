SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The third-seeded UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team used a smothering defensive effort to limit second-seeded Francis Marion to just 18 second-half points, and took the lead for good on two free throws from Kalaya Hall with two minutes left in overtime, to help the Braves shock the Patriots, 72-68, in the semifinal round of the 2023 Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Basketball Championships on Saturday.

The result moves the Braves (21-9) into Sunday’s finals where they will take on top-seeded Belmont Abbey for the tournament championship trophy, as well as the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Saturday’s setback snapped an 18-game win streak for the Patriots (21-6) who had not tasted defeat since a 7-point home loss to Abbey on December 3.

Francis Marion got the better of the play in the opening quarter, and shot 8-for-16 from the field, as well as registered a perfect 6-for-6 tally at the free throw line, to inevitably drag a 23-14 advantage into the second period. The Braves were within a lone bucket, 11-9, following a 3-ball from Lillian Flantos at the 4:47 mark, but the Patriots threw up a dozen of the game’s next 17 points to distance themselves.

Both teams got bit by the hot-shooting bug in the second period, but the Patriots inevitably extended their lead out to double-digits, 39-28, heading into the intermission. Aniah McManus canned a 3-pointer with just more than five minutes left to pull the Black & Gold within five points, 28-23, but FMU shot better than 71 percent (5-for-7) down the stretch to pad their lead.

UNCP threw a defensive blanket over the Patriots in the third period, limiting Francis Marion to just two field goals and six points en route to closing the points gap. Two free throws by Lillian Flantos at the 6:43 mark sparked the Black & Gold on a 12-0 run that would eventually give it a 44-42 lead just more than six minutes later, but Scarlett Gilmore hit a late 3-pointer to give FMU a 45-44 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither team was able to find a considerable edge in the fourth quarter, but the Braves answered the bell when it counted the most. The final stanza saw four tie scores and as many lead changes, but Kalaya Hall’s driving layup with five seconds is the bucket that sent the game into extra time.

Francis Marion used an old-fashioned 3-point play from Aniyah Oliver to take a 60-57 lead just 15 seconds into the overtime period, but the Braves tacked up seven-straight points over the next three minutes to take the lead for good. The Patriots pulled to within a lone point, 69-68, with 15 ticks remaining, but UNCP got three free throws from Zaria Clark in the closing seconds to ice the outcome.

Junior Kalaya Hall turned in a team-best 17 points, and registered four of her five made field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. She was 6-for-8 from the free throw line across the last two periods as well, and closed out her Saturday with three assists and as many rebounds.

Redshirt junior Aniah McManus scored 12 of her career-high 16 points in the first half, and complemented her semifinals performance with six rebounds and a pair of assists.

Sophomore Zaria Clark tallied 12 of her 16 points after halftime, and keyed her offensive output with a 7-for-8 performance at the charity stripe. Clark also turned in six rebounds and three assists.

Redshirt junior Lillian Flantos chipped in a dozen points and five boards in 40 minutes of action. She was 4-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 mark from the perimeter.

UNCP has now won consecutive conference tournament games for the first time in program history. Sunday will mark the first conference tournament championship game appearance for the Braves in the 49-year history of the program as well.

The Braves have now split the last six meetings with Francis Marion, but Saturday’s win helped the Black & Gold improve to 1-2 against the Patriots on a neutral court. It was the first neutral court matchup in the series since FMU posted a 65-58 win over the Braves in the 2006 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Black & Gold forced 23 turnovers in Saturday’s win. It is the 12th time this season that the Braves have forced 20 or more turnovers in a contest.

The Braves will head to Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game where they will take on top-seeded Belmont Abbey (23-4) for the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA postseason. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Wofford’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Braves baseball sweeps twin bill at Chowan, clinches series

The 18th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team pounded out 22 hits, including six of the four-bagger variety, to cruise to a pair of wins at Conference Carolinas foe Chowan on Saturday. The Braves rallied back from an early 3-0 deficit to post a 10-5 win in the opener, and climbed on the back of right-hander Jonathon Jacobs to claim a 10-1 win in the nightcap.

It was the third- and fourth-consecutive wins for the Braves (13-3, 5-0 CC) who stayed unbeaten in conference play, as well as on the road, with the results as well. The Hawks (0-14, 0-8) have now dropped 14-straight games to open the 2023 campaign.

Trent Harris (3-0) struck out 10 and allowed a trio of unearned runs across his third quality start of the season to grab the win in the opener, while freshman Rhett Burley struck out six over the last three innings on the way to notching his first career save. Jacobs (1-1) struck out a career-best 12 batters in the nightcap and allowed just one run in five innings of work to collect his first win of the season.

In the doubleheader opener, Geomar Santana drew a walk to lead off the afternoon, and came across to score two batters later on a RBI double from Chris Bartholomew. Warren Bailey followed with a 2-run bomb minutes later to give the hosts a quick 3-0 lead.

Trailing by a lone run entering the fifth inning, UNCP strung together five hits, including a pair of home runs, on the way to scoring five runs and taking the lead for good. Spencer Faulkner and Christian Jayne led off the inning with consecutive singles, and Kody O’Connor hit a go-ahead 2-run single up the middle to give the visitors a 4-3 edge. Joey Rezek hit a 2-run home run to straightaway centerfield two batters later to finish off the big inning.

Kody O’Connor had three hits and three RBIs for UNCP, Will Hood hit a home run and scored twice, Christian Jayne had two hits and scored two runs and Joey Rezek hit a home run and had two RBIs. Trent Harris (3-0) earned the win for UNCP and Rhett Burley recorded his first save.

Warren Bailey had two hits, with a home run and two RBIs, and Chris Bartholemew had three hits, with two doubles and an RBI, for Chowan, while Aiden Feather hit a home run and had two RBIs. Shane Rademacher (0-4) took the loss.

In the first inning of the nightcap, the Braves used a pair of singles and a 2-out walk to load the bases for Joey Rezek who brought home a pair of runs on a seeing-eye single up the middle.

An inning later, Carlos Amezquita drew a 1-out walk, and Spencer Faulkner followed with an infield single, to set the table for Christian Jayne who delivered a 3-run jack over the fence in right field to push UNCP’s lead out to 5-0.

Spencer Faulkner had three hits and Christian Jayne had two; both had a home run and three RBIs. Joey Rezek had two hits and two RBIs. Jonathon Jacobs (1-1) pitched five innings with 12 strikeouts and earned the win.

Aiden Feather and Chris Bartholemew each had two hits for Chowan; Feather hit a home run. Nicky Wohleking (0-4) took the loss for the Hawks.

The Braves will close out their weekend series with Chowan on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Hawkins Field.

Softball splits spirited doubleheader with Davis & Elkins

The UNC Pembroke softball team amassed a combined 27 hits, including 17 in the nightcap alone, to power itself to a doubleheader split with visiting Davis & Elkins on Saturday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. The Braves got a career day from right-hander Madison Dyson to post a 7-1 win in the opener, but had its late-inning rally stopped short in a 14-13 setback in game two.

The Braves (5-12) have now picked up four of their five wins this season in their home stadium, and head into Sunday’s tilts with Catawba having split each of their last two doubleheaders. The game-two win snapped a two-game skid for the Senators (3-11) who have yet to play a home game in 2023.

Dyson (2-6) struck out 12 batters, including nine-straight in the first, second and third innings, to pick up her second win of the season in Saturday’s opener. She also struck out five in three innings of relief in the second game.

In game one, Davis & Elkins manufactured a run to take a lead in the opening frame. Anjolina Gutierrez climbed aboard via a leadoff single, moved into scoring position via a stolen base and then scored on two wild pitches by the Black & Gold.

The Braves stormed ahead in a hurry in the bottom of the first as Makenna Sibbett drew a one-out walk, and Samantha Allred launched a ball deep and over the fence in centerfield with the ensuing at-bat. Olivia Hall and Lauren Hilbourn followed with singles to set the table for a RBI single from Emily Rose, and UNCP pushed its lead out to 4-1 on a costly passed ball. Conner Brisson’s RBI single would cap the big inning.

Samantha Allred had three hits, including two home runs, and three RBIs for the Braves. Emily Rose had a double and an RBI and Marijo Wilkes hit a home run. Madison Dyson (2-6) struck out 12 in seven innings pitched to earn the win.

Anjolina Guttierez had a hit and scored a run for Davis & Elkins, Ashlyn Zapach had a double and Jules Gutierrez had a hit and a walk.

In the second game, Davis & Elkins used six hits and a pair of walks to tack up six runs in the third that would give it the lead for good. The Senators got RBI at-bats from five different players in the frame, including a bases-loaded bean ball that grazed the outside hip of Sharon Morales to force a runner home.

Staring in the face of a 14-8 deficit in their final at-bat, UNCP rallied for five runs with two outs showing on the right field scoreboard. Marijo Wilkes hit a 3-run bomb to whittle the deficit down to three runs, while Makenna Sibbett registered a RBI triple two batters later and Samantha Allred pulled the hosts to within one on a RBI single to centerfield. Reliever Saylor Kneeland, however, induced a game-ending groundout moments later to secure the win for the visitors.

Kadence Sheppard had four hits with an RBI and was 4-for-4 on stolen bases for UNCP. Samantha Allred had three hits and four RBIs, Marijo Wilkes had two hits with a home run and four RBIs and Connor Brisson had two hits and scored three runs. Riley Fox (1-1) was the losing pitcher.

Anjolina Guttierez had four hits with a double and three RBIs, Linzey Allard had three hits with a double and three RBIs and Sharon Morales had two hits with a double and three RBIs for Davis & Elkins. Vanessa Hunt (1-6) earned the win and Saylor Kneeland earned her first save of the season.

The Braves are back in action again on Sunday when they head to Salisbury for a doubleheader with Catawba (11-7). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Whitley Field.