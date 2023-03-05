RAEFORD — The Lumberton softball team earned its third straight win to start the season with a 10-1 win Saturday at Hoke County.

Lumberton (3-0) scored two runs in the first, five in the third, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. Hoke County (3-1) scored one run in the sixth.

Kaleigh Martin earned the win for Lumberton, holding Hoke County to two hits and striking out 11. Halona Sampson pitched the seventh inning for the Pirates.

Aniya Merritt had four hits for Lumberton with two RBIs, Jaelyn Hammonds had three hits, Tiara Stueck had two hits with a double and three RBIs and Alyssa Stone and Emma Jones each had two hits with an RBI. Nyiah Walker had a double with two RBIs and Martin had a home run with an RBI.

Adrianna Miller had a double for Hoke County and Chica Amador also had a hit.

In other local action Saturday, Red Springs baseball defeated Hoke County 10-3.