LUMBERTON — A seven-run second inning propelled the Lumberton baseball team to a 10-0 home nonconference win over Hoke County in five innings Friday.

Lumberton (1-1) scored seven runs in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth, all the while holding Hoke County (1-1) to a two-hit shutout.

Six Pirates had one hit each: Jacobey Brayboy, Damion Robinson, Kendall Anderson, Tashawn Stocks, Garret Smith and Jaylon Oxendine. Stocks also scored two runs, with eight other Pirates scoring one each; Brayboy and Anderson each had two RBIs and Robinson, Smith and Dalton Nobles each had one.

Smith was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit in two innings with three strikeouts. Nobles did not allow a hit with three strikeouts over two innings and Robinson allowed one hit with two strikeouts in the fifth.

Lumberton begins United-8 Conference play Tuesday when Cape Fear visits Finley Read Field.