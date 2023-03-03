CERRO GORDO — The Fairmont baseball team scored seven runs over the first two innings to earn a 9-6 nonconference win Thursday at West Columbus.

Fairmont (1-1) scored two runs in the first inning and five in the second; West Columbus (0-2) scored one run each in the first and second inning. The Vikings scored two more runs in the third, and Fairmont led 7-4. The Golden Tornadoes added single runs in the fourth and the fifth, while West Columbus scored single runs in the fifth and seventh.

Both teams had six hits and both committed five errors in the game.

Stanley Scott had two hits for Fairmont and four other Golden Tornadoes had one each; Noah Parker scored three runs and six other Golden Tornadoes players registered one run each. Parker had three RBIs and Scott had two; Roderick Deese and Josiah Williams each had one.

Parker allowed two earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts in four innings pitched for Fairmont, earning the win. Nate Jones allowed no earned runs, with three hits and three strikeouts in three innings.

Jahan Lesane-Powell had two hits and Bryan Stewart and Brennan Little each scored two runs for West Columbus.

Fairmont hosts Latta on Monday.

Richmond tops Purnell Swett with three-run 7th

The Purnell Swett baseball team lost Thursday’s home opener against nonconference foe Richmond when the Raiders scored three runs in the seventh inning to win 4-3.

Purnell Swett (0-2) scored one run in the second and two in the fifth, while Richmond (2-0) scored one in the third, to give the Rams a 3-1 lead after six innings.

Ethan Clayton hit a three-run homer in the seven inning which gave Richmond the lead. He was one of three Raiders with hits in the game; Caden Nolan scored two runs and Landon Taylor also had an RBI.

Waydan McMillan, Keithyn Hunt and Camden Hunt had hits for Purnell Swett; McMillan had two RBIs and Camden Hunt scored two runs, with Bladdon Hammonds scoring one.

Keithyn Hunt allowed no earned runs with three hits, eight strikeouts and six walks in 6 2/3 innings and took the loss. Camron Seagraves took a no-decision for Richmond after allowing three runs in five innings with 13 strikeouts; James Eason was the winning pitcher after two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The Rams travel to Overhills on Friday.