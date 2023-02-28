PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Fairmont native William McGirt posted his second-best finish of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season to date with a tie for 28th at the Honda Classic over the weekend in South Florida.

McGirt shot rounds of 73, 66, 67 and 71 at the par-70 PGA National layout. He was as high as the tied for 20th in the tournament after the third round.

The middle two rounds in particular were strong for McGirt; in Friday’s 66, he made seven birdies. Saturday’s 67 was a bogey-free round with three birdies.

McGirt was paired with former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel on Sunday and the pairing was broadcast on PGA Tour Live’s streaming featured group coverage.

McGirt, who has only conditional status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, moved up three spots to 167th in the FedExCup standings. He has missed the cut in his previous three starts since a tie for 24th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, his best finish of the current season.

Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic, his first PGA Tour win since 2015.

Coming off the strong week, McGirt is in the field again this week at the Puerto Rico Open, making his fourth start in six weeks. The tournament is an alternate event, competing with the Arnold Palmer Invitational which has a much stronger field; Erik van Rooyen, major champion Jason Dufner and Wake Forest native Akshay Bhatia are among those in the Puerto Rico Open field.

McGirt has made three previous starts in the Puerto Rico Open, finishing 14th in 2012, 29th in 2014 and missing the cut in 2016. He has a career scoring average of 70.5 at the par-72 Grand Reserve Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.