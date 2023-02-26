ROCKINGHAM — A recurring theme in the games lost by the Lumberton boys basketball team this season has been strong 3-point shooting performances by the opposition.

In Saturday’s third-round state playoff game at Richmond, the 3 bit the Pirates again.

Richmond nailed eight 3-pointers on its way to a 72-59 win to knock Lumberton out of the postseason.

“They got a fast pace, played into their game, that got them open in transition, they hit a lot of shots early and that got us behind the 8-ball,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “When you get down on a team like Richmond, it’s really hard to come back.”

J.V. Drake hit three triples for second-seeded Richmond (26-2) and Paul McNeil hit two as part of his team-high 23-point performance.

The Raiders’ perimeter success were a big part of two major runs in the first half, which bookended a run by the seventh-seeded Pirates (24-6). Richmond’s first run was a 17-0 stretch over the last four minutes of the first quarter after Lumberton had led 3-0 on a Jacob Hammonds’ 3; Zion Baldwin began the run with four straight free throws and a dunk before McNeil hit the Raiders’ first 3 and Drake hit two, giving Richmond a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Lumberton opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run of its own, including five points from Hammonds, to close to a 17-12 deficit with 6:14 left in the first half.

Then, leading 20-14, Richmond made its second big run, a 12-0 spurt over the next three minutes which gave the Raiders a 32-14 lead with 1:39 before halftime. McNeil scored four points in this run, which did not include a Raiders 3.

“That was one of the biggest things in our scouting report that we talked about — we have to limit their runs,” Edwards said. “We have to make sure we throw the first punch, and we can’t let them go on massive runs; we’ve got to limit them early, keep them to six- to seven-point runs, because that’s a team right there that can go on 12- to 15-point runs.”

Richmond led 32-19 at halftime; the Raiders then outscored the Pirates 16-6 over the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to take a 48-25 lead, in a stretch including 3s from Jayden Hamilton and Baldwin. Lumberton cut the lead to 16 points before Baldwin hit a triple with five seconds left in the third to take a 53-34 lead to the final period.

A trey and a dunk by McNeil gave Richmond its largest lead, 58-34, with 6:57 to go. Lumberton closed to a 68-55 deficit with 1:21 to go but got no closer in the final minutes.

Behind McNeil’s 23 points, Baldwin scored 13, Drake and Jullien Cole each had 10 and Hamilton added seven for the Raiders.

“They’re just so hard to guard,” Edwards said. “They’ve got five guards and it’s hard to match up with them; when their height is the point guard on the floor in Paul McNeil, you’ve got the Cole kid that’s a threat anywhere on the floor, they’re just a matchup problem for everybody. That’s what’s going to take them far.”

J.B. Brockington scored 27 points to lead Lumberton in the Mount Olive commit’s final high-school game. Fellow senior Hammonds scored 13 points, including three of the Pirates’ five made 3-pointers; Jaiden Shephard had eight points and Patrick McBride netted six.

The loss marks the end of the Pirates career for seniors Brockington, Hammonds, McBride, Tre Lewis, Ayhem Allan and Cobe Oxendine. During their four years with the Pirates, Lumberton won the 4A co-state championship in 2020, reached the 4A East Regional final in 2021 and a third third-round appearance this season.

“If it weren’t for that COVID year, we’ve have right at 100 wins total in those four years,” Edwards said. “For what this team’s done, it’s been great for the program; we’ll see how the next four years go, but they’ve got a lot of big shoes to fill.”

