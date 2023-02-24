Lumberton advances to meet Richmond in 3rd round

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team trailed 10th-seeded New Bern at halftime, but dominated the second half to earn a 67-52 win in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

Seventh-seeded Lumberton (24-5) will face No. 2 Richmond, a former Sandhills Athletic Conference foe, in the third round on Saturday in Rockingham. Richmond defeated No. 15 Sanderson 74-64 in the second round Thursday.

No. 10 New Bern (16-11) led the Pirates 33-26 at halftime.

Jacob Hammonds scored 24 points to lead Lumberton. J.B. Brockington had 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, Tre Lewis scored 10 points with 14 rebounds and Jaiden Shephard had six points and 14 rebounds.

Lumberton’s third-round appearance is its third in four seasons since Edwards began coaching the program, but is further than the Pirates advanced last year when they lost in the second round at Pine Forest. The Pirates have won five out of seven meetings against Richmond under Edwards.

Goldsboro dominates Bulldogs

The St. Pauls boys basketball team faced a stiff test in the second round of the 2A state playoffs Thursday at Goldsboro, and struggled against the second-seeded Cougars in a 92-53 loss.

Goldsboro (26-2) led No. 15 St. Pauls (16-13) 23-6 after the first quarter, 53-18 at halftime and 81-39 at the end of the third.

The Cougars won their 16th straight game, and will advance to the third round to face No. 10 Franklin Academy.

Goldsboro also defeated St. Pauls 77-50 on Dec. 6.