PEMBROKE — Every basketball program celebrates its seniors in their final regular-season home game, honoring them before the game and often times including them all in the night’s starting lineup.

But The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has begun to make a habit of a different senior-night celebration: cutting down the nets.

The Braves defeated Belmont Abbey 87-51 at the English E. Jones Center on Wednesday, and for the third straight regular season that the team completed, clinched a regular-season conference championship in their home finale, climbing a ladder postgame to snip nylon in celebration once again.

“A year ago from today, a lot of those guys in that locker room were strangers,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “Not only did we lose what we did (from last year), but to have guys like (Bradlee Haskell), Nygell (Verdier), Javonte (Waverly), (Cortez Marion-Holmes), Jakari (Gallon), those returners come back, and then to add a bunch of newcomers who have done what we’ve asked them to do. A lot of their roles have changed from what we asked them to do previously. But to have all that become cohesive in this time is miraculous.”

While the team previously won regular-season conference championships in 2020 and 2022, both seniors being recognized Wednesday weren’t a part of those titles as K.J. Walker and Qon Murphy each transferred into the Braves program this year. Now, though, they’re a part of the Braves’ success story, and got to celebrate their senior night in style.

“It feels good; we’ve put in a lot of work and that’s the reason this program wins,” Walker said. “We just came in, did what coach told us to do and now we’re here.”

UNCP (26-2, 18-2 CC) also set a program record for victories in a season, breaking last season’s mark.

“I felt like those guys last year set the stakes a little high, so we just know we had big shoes to fill, and we just grinded in the offseason and came in here ready to work,” sophomore guard Bradlee Haskell said.

The Braves did it with a dominant performance that was built on three staples of the program: rebounding, with a 53-28 advantage on the boards; defense, holding Belmont Abbey to a 30.4% shooting night from the floor; and sharing the ball, with 18 assists.

“I think it’s great to have all cylinders firing,” Richards said. “There’s three things we go into every single game wanting to accomplish, and when we do it we’re pretty good, and I think we were able to accomplish all three tonight. Hopefully this shows these guys here and the guys in the locker room that when we walk in with that level of focus, that intensity, that camaraderie and that buy-in to what we need to do to succeed, you can be one of the top teams in the country.”

Haskell scored 20 points for UNCP, Nygell Verdier had 12 points with 10 rebounds, Cortez Marion-Holmes scored 12 points with seven rebounds, JaJuan Carr had nine points with three assists and Elijah Cobb scored seven points with 13 rebounds and five steals.

Walker scored seven points with eight assists on senior night, while Murphy scored five points with two assists.

Mason Taylor scored 14 points to lead Belmont Abbey (17-11, 13-7 CC), Mario Lacy had eight points with eight rebounds and Wade Jackson scored eight points with three steals.

UNCP was hot from the start, taking a 9-2 lead behind five early points from Murphy.

“When the game started, (assistant coach Corey) Hendren drew up a play for me to get a shot early, so when I came off the screen I knew I was going to put it up, and I kind of got them early game jitters out and I was ready to go,” Murphy said. “I feel like the best part of my game is being aggressive, so I just kept going.”

Belmont Abbey cut the Braves’ lead to 15-12 before 3s by Nygell Verdier, senior K.J. Walker and Bradlee Haskell were part of an 11-1 run to extend the Braves’ advantage to 26-13 with 8:21 left in the half.

“We knew we had to win to cut the nets down, so we came out ready to go, high energy, playing good defense, rebounding and executing on offense,” Walker said. “We really wanted this win.”

Then, with a 30-18 lead, the Braves went on a 13-2 run, keyed by seven points from Haskell, to go up 43-20 with 2:07 left until the break. UNCP led 47-25 at halftime.

Richards said postgame that starting the second half strong was just as important as the first half as Belmont Abbey has made some big comebacks this season; the Braves continued building their lead, though, outscoring the Crusaders 19-11 over the first eight minutes of the second half, with five points each from Carr and Javonte Waverly, to take a 66-36 lead. Belmont Abbey was never closer than a 27-point deficit the rest of the way.

In addition to senior night the conference-championship implications, the game provided a chance for the Braves to return in their regular-season finale to their winning ways after Saturday’s 81-66 loss at Emmanuel.

“I thought it was a really tough game at Emmanuel on Saturday, and we had some soul searching to do if we wanted to accomplish the things we wanted to accomplish,” Richards said. “We obviously took heed to that.”

The program’s third title since 2020 comes after it had not won an outright regular-season crown in program history before the span. Richards, an assistant coach with the program from 2014-19 and head coach for the last two of the three championships, has a unique perspective on the run and the foundation built before it under coaches Ben Miller and Tony Jones.

“The Braves basketball program was established before I even got here, and being able to continue on the tradition of what was established,” Richards said. “The goal is really to not screw it up, is the whole thing. I think we’ve been able to accomplish that and we’d like to continue to try to do things that haven’t done before.”

One thing that hasn’t been done by the Braves in the recent stretch of regular-season titles is to also win the conference tournament. This year’s team will look to back up their regular-season crown, and as the top seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament will automatically advance to the semifinal round on March 4 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The possibility of hosting the NCAA Southeast Regional will also provide motivation as the Braves play that event.

“I think the motivation lies in trying to do stuff that’s never been done before, and I think that would be finishing at the top of the region in that last poll, and you can’t do that without succeeding in the conference tournament,” Richards said. “So I hope that extra bit of motivation that maybe we didn’t have the year before and the year before, I’m hoping that will give us some additional focus and determination to continue to get better every single day.”

