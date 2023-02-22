ST. PAULS — The game plan of the St. Pauls boys basketball team Tuesday was to pound the ball inside and make good use of a size advantage it had against visiting Cummings.

It didn’t work great, though, in the first half, with the Bulldogs down seven points at the break. But two dominant bigs combined to score 25 second-half points, leading St. Pauls to a 61-55 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

“We have an advantage with those guys, and it’s been cutting teeth all season to try to get those guys more touches,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I think the second half we did a better job taking care of the ball. We didn’t make a 3 all game, but we were able to get the ball inside and dominate like we’re capable of doing.”

St. Pauls (16-12), the No. 15 seed in the 2A East regional, will travel to No. 2 Goldsboro in the second round on Thursday.

The Bulldogs trailed 18th-seeded Cummings (17-9) 28-21 at halftime. Two baskets by Tyson Thompson early in the third quarter cut into the lead — then the Bulldogs began to find some very high-percentage looks, with four of a seven-basket stretch coming via the dunk, with three by Marcus Galbreath and one by Tyson Thompson.

“A dunk is two points on the scoreboard, but it brings energy and effort and also gets those guys going as well, rebounding,” Corey Thompson said. “I’m glad that their teammates were able to find those guys and get them going. Just getting the opportunity for them to score like that, and get a high-percentage point — I think we shot about 70% from the floor in the second half. We didn’t make a 3 all game, but we made our free throws and we took it inside like we’re supposed to.”

St. Pauls cut Cummings’ lead to 40-39 at the end of the third, took a 42-40 lead on a layup-and-1 by Galbreath, then went up 44-40 as Tyson Thompson finished the run of dunks with 6:38 to go in the game.

The Bulldogs kept the Cavaliers at arms length until a 3 by Isaiah Long with 2:16 left that cut the St. Pauls lead to 50-49; Elijah Blanding hit four straight free throws, then Josiah Sanders hit four straight of his own, to give St. Pauls a 58-53 lead with 48 seconds to go.

“Elijah Blanding played a big part in that, he made some free throws for us down the stretch; Josiah Sanders hit a couple free throws too,” Corey Thompson said. “Elijah didn’t have a good shooting night like he usually does, but he helped the team by making some big-time free throws.”

Then, after a Cummings miss, Marcus Galbreath got the ball in the open floor and provided an emphatic exclamation point with a windmill dunk, taking a 60-53 lead with 30 seconds remaining.

“I’ve been watching since since my brother came here in 2015-16. I’ve never seen anybody windmill 360 in a game,” Galbreath said. “I told my mama that I was going to be the first one, and I did, I brought out the windmill tonight.”

Tyson Thompson finished with 21 points and Galbreath scored 17, including 15 in the second half. Sanders scored 10 points.

Johnniyus Sharpe had 15 points for Cummings, Ramael Grooms Warren scored 13 and A.J. Gillespie netted nine.

Cummings led 12-10 after the first quarter; the Cavaliers outscored the Bulldogs 16-11 in the second quarter to build their seven-point halftime advantage behind their strong guard play. Tyson Thompson scored eight first-quarter points, but struggled in the second quarter while Galbreath was held to one basket in the half.

“(Going inside) was the game plan from the start, but we didn’t execute,” Galbreath said. “Coach Thompson called us to the locker room at halftime and told us to be an inside-out team, be more aggressive. So that’s what we did, we executed and then it worked.”

St. Pauls will face Goldsboro after the Cougars’ 95-53 win over Roanoke Rapids in Tuesday’s first round. The teams met on Dec. 6, when Goldsboro defeated the Bulldogs 77-50.

“We’ve played them before and we know we were a different team then than we are now, and I’m sure they are too,” Corey Thompson said. “We’re going to come in and battle, and I feel really confident in our team, especially if we play the way we did tonight and execute a little bit better. I think we’ll be able to hold our own up there.”

Easterling leads Lady Bulldogs’ survival

Often times a high seed in the state playoffs cruises through its first-round game as it faces a team that barely made the postseason field.

That wasn’t the case for the St. Pauls girls basketball team against Kinston Tuesday, with standout guard Jakieya Thompson out with injury and two other top players stuck in foul trouble for most all of the game. But the Bulldogs survived, with a 60-45 win, to advance to the second round.

“We’re without Jakieya so we just had to calm down and run our stuff a little bit better,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “The defensive side, that’s what’s going to (help), and the rebounding was big tonight, eliminating those second-chance shots. That helped us out big.”

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (19-5) will host No. 20 Roanoke Rapids, which beat No. 13 Manteo 55-44 Tuesday, in Thursday’s second round.

Jashontae Harris and Tyasia Baldwin struggled with fouls in a tightly-called game, and both eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter. Bulldogs senior guard Aniyah Easterling, though, stepped up in their absence, scoring 20 points with eight rebounds.

“We were just doing whatever we can to survive and advance,” Easterling said. “Without Jakieya it’s kind of difficult, because we’ve got to change everything, but we’re just trying our best.”

Easterling had five points midway through the third quarter, then hit a 3 to give St. Pauls a 37-29 lead. Another triple in the opening minute of the fourth stretched St. Pauls’ lead to 46-37.

The Bulldogs led 48-37 when Harris fouled out with 4:45 to go; they outscored 29th-seeded Kinston (10-16) 12-8 the rest of the way.

Akevia Keys hit a 3 to pull Kinston to a 50-40 deficit, then Easterling scored on two free throws, a putback and, a few moments later, two more free throws for a 56-43 lead. Baldwin fouled out with 2:56 to go, but the Bulldogs maintained their lead over the final minutes; 12 of Easterling’s points came in the fourth.

“Aniyah stepped up big — but I know she’s got that in her,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Sometimes she takes a back seat when you’ve got Jakieya and Jashontae out there, but she’s got it in her and that’s why she’s a starter. And she’s a senior, so like I told them, do you want to go home or do you want to play Thursday. She stepped up big, made her free throws, handled the ball under pressure and she sailed us to that victory.”

St. Pauls led 6-4 in the first quarter before the Pirates ended the period with an 8-0 run to take a 12-6 lead. Kinston extended the lead to 17-8 after a Katara Fisher 3 with 4:38 left in the half.

St. Pauls finished the half on a 19-7 run, with Harris scoring 14 points in the second quarter, to take a 27-24 halftime lead.

“(There was) no panic. We just had to calm down,” Easterling said. “Sometimes we try to rush it, and we’ve got to calm down and just run our stuff, move the ball and play like a team.”

St. Pauls never trailed in the second half; Kinston got within two at 29-27 before the Bulldogs stretched the lead to 41-32 late in the period and 43-35 at its conclusion.

The Bulldogs only had two third-quarter field goals but were 11-for-12 at the free-throw line in the period, part of a 21-for-24 second half and 31-for-39 game at the line. Kinston, by comparison, shot 8-for-19 for the evening.

“That’s the emphasis right now, other than defense, is free-throw shooting,” Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re getting the calls, it’s hitting the free throws. If we hit the free throws it’s going to help us generate those points that we are missing from Jakieya.”

Harris scored 25 points, going 17-for-18 at the line, with four assists for the Bulldogs; Zakoreya Davis had seven points with 20 rebounds and Julianna Bell scored six points with 10 rebounds.

Kyonna Kelly scored 12 points for Kinston, Fisher had seven and Carmin Davis added six.

St. Pauls’ second-round matchup against Roanoke Rapids will mark the third time the teams have met in the playoffs in the last four seasons; the Bulldogs won the first two meetings handily in 2020 and 2021.

