CHAPEL HILL — All five Robeson County high school boys basketball teams, and four of the five girls teams, earned state playoff bids when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced pairings on Saturday.

The Lumberton and St. Pauls boys and the Purnell Swett, St. Pauls and Fairmont girls each earned first-round home games due to their high seeding after strong seasons.

The Lumberton boys earned a No. 7 seed in the 4A East regional as the automatic 4A qualifier from the United-8 Conference, and will host No. 26 Clayton in the first round. Should the Pirates advance, they will be at home for at least the first two rounds.

Purnell Swett, the next-to-last team in the 4A boys field, earned a No. 31 seed and will play at No. 2 Richmond.

In the 2A boys tournament, St. Pauls earned a No. 15 seed after its Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship, and will host No. 18 Cummings.

Red Springs and Fairmont also earned bids and will play on the road. Red Springs is the No. 19 seed and will travel to No. 14 Northeastern and Fairmont, the last team in the 2A field, is the No. 32 seed and will face No. 1 Farmville Central, who has won a state championship in three of the last four seasons.

Purnell Swett’s girls earned a No. 8 seed in the 4A East regional as the automatic 4A qualifier from the United-8 Conference, and will face a conference opponent in the first round as No. 25 Southeast Raleigh comes to Pembroke. The Rams would be home for at least the first two rounds, should they advance.

Lumberton was the fourth team out of the field.

St. Pauls earned the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s automatic bid into the 2A tournament and is the No. 4 seed, and will host No. 29 Kinston in the first round. If the Bulldogs advance, they would be home through at least the third round.

Fairmont is the No. 11 seed in the 2A East Regional and will host No. 22 North Johnston in the first round. Red Springs earned a No. 19 seed and will play No. 14 East Bladen in the first round in the third meeting this season between the conference foes.