CLINTON — It has been far from an easy season for the St. Pauls boys basketball team.

But when they look back on this season, the Bulldogs will remember a championship.

St. Pauls beat East Bladen 41-38 in overtime in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, giving the Bulldogs the title for the second straight season.

“Our guys came out and we seized the moment,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Early on we made some good runs and stuff, they made their run, and we were able to withstand it; we made some shots down the stretch and was able to pull it away.”

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (15-12) led second-seeded East Bladen (19-6) 13-11 after the first quarter; the Eagles took a 21-17 halftime lead after holding the Bulldogs to four second-quarter points. St. Pauls outscored the Eagles 10-2 in the third to take a 27-23 lead, but East Bladen tied the game at 31-31 at the end of regulation.

St. Pauls held a 10-7 advantage in the overtime period.

“Elijah Blanding hit a big-time 3 for us in overtime to put us up a little bit, so that was a big basket for us,” Thompson said. “And then down the stretch it was a free-throw game, we just had to make some free throws and we were able to pull it out.”

Tyson Thompson, a 14-year-old freshman, led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

“Just to see (his development) happen all in front of me, that’s just a great experience,” said Corey Thompson, who is Tyson’s father. “He’s just continued to work, continued to get better. … It’s great to see him develop, see him getting better right in front of me, and his teammates are trusting him and giving him opportunities, and all that stuff there, it makes it worthwhile.”

Lukus Osborne also scored seven points and Josiah Sanders and Marcus Galbreath each had six for St. Pauls.

Malcolm Bolden scored 22 points for East Bladen, but the game was more characterized by the Eagles who didn’t score, with Zamar Lewis held to two points and Jacob Nixon held to none; both are typically among the Eagles’ leading scorers.

“The key to the game for us was, even though it was a low-scoring game, we did a good job holding their main guys in check,” Corey Thompson said.

St. Pauls’ tournament win comes after it entered the event with a .500 overall record. The Bulldogs controlled their own fate for an outright regular-season championship with two games remaining, and could have still earned a shared title with a win in the regular-season finale, but losses in both their final two games dropped them to the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. The Bulldogs defeated both regular-season co-champions after they beat top-seeded West Bladen in Thursday’s semifinal.

“We have overcome a lot of adversity,” Corey Thompson said. “The season’s been probably the way we didn’t want it to be, but it was meant to be the way it happened. I think if we hadn’t gone through the adversity part … we would’ve never gotten to where we are today. … These guys have worked their tails off, they’ve been counted out, all that stuff there, but they still bought in and we were able to maintain.”

The Bulldogs will play at least one home game in the 2A state playoffs; they’ll learn their first-round opponent when the NCHSAA releases brackets on Saturday.

“I think we’re just going to continue making it work, and hopefully we can continue this same fire throughout the playoffs,” Corey Thompson said. “You never know what can happen.”

East Bladen girls defeat St. Pauls for SAC title

The East Bladen girls basketball team defeated St. Pauls 56-49 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Friday in Clinton, as the Eagles finished off a run through both regular-season co-champions to earn the tournament title.

Third-seeded East Bladen (18-7) took a 14-7 lead over second-seeded St. Pauls (18-5) at the end of the first quarter. St. Pauls closed the first half on a 13-1 run to take a 25-24 lead at the break.

East Bladen took a 38-34 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Jashontae Harris scored 27 points with four rebounds and five steals for St. Pauls; Zakoreya Davis had six points and 17 rebounds; Tyasia Baldwin scored six points with 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks; Aniyah Easterling had four points with six rebounds and three steals; and Julianna Bell recorded 10 rebounds. St. Pauls standout point guard Jakeiya Thompson did not play due to injury.

East Bladen defeated top-seeded Fairmont in Wednesday’s semifinals.

St. Pauls will earn the conference’s top state playoff seed; the Bulldogs’ advance to the tournament final as Fairmont was eliminated in the semifinals served as a tiebreaker after the teams were both 11-1 in conference play and split their head-to-head matchups. As a result, St. Pauls is projected by HighSchoolOT as a No. 3 seed in the 2A East regional; the NCHSAA will release playoff brackets on Saturday.

