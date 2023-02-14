PEMBROKE — A video game melee through southwest Virginia on Friday and Saturday led to additional recognition for redshirt senior Christian Jayne on Tuesday when the center fielder was crowned as Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

Jayne, a Fayetteville native and Terry Sanford High School product, hit .706 (12-for-17) with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored, while also drawing four walks and going 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts, as the Braves outscored UVA Wise 68-13 on the way to a weekend sweep. Jayne tallied at least three hits in all three outings with the Cavaliers, including a game-one performance that watched him turn in a 3-for-4 hitting line with four walks, two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored. He was 5-for-6 with three extra-base hits and four RBI in game two.

The 13th-ranked Braves (6-0, 0-0 CC) will be back at home again on Friday and Saturday when they open up Conference Carolinas play against unbeaten Belmont Abbey (8-0, 0-0) at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open up the weekend with a 3 p.m. contest on Friday, and close out the series in a 1 p.m. Saturday twin bill.

Harvey named CC Track Athlete of the Week

An impressive performance at the NCAA DII Pre-National meet paid dividends for DaMarr Harvey as he has been named as the Conference Carolinas Track Athlete of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

Harvey started the weekend with a personal-best time of 6.89 in the 60-meter Dash. A native of Greenville, Harvey broke a one-year-old school record in the 200-meter Dash on Saturday to place sixth in the event. The sophomore closed out the weekend by running a leg on the 4×400-meter Relay team that placed fourth and set a school record.

Harvey has placed top-5 in three individual events this season. He also logged personal-best times in all events last weekend.

The Braves will now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships set to begin on Feb. 19. The two-day meet will be held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Hall adds Wheeler, Harris to football staff

First-year UNC Pembroke football head coach Mark Hall announced two valuable additions to his coaching staff this week by naming 14-year coaching veteran John Wheeler as the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator and seasoned coaching veteran Bryan Harris as the running backs and tight ends coach for the Braves.

Wheeler ventures to Pembroke after spending the last three seasons on the sidelines at Princeton High School. Prior to trekking to Princeton, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Chowan, and also possesses an extremely successful 9-year stint as the head coach of Currituck County High School in northeastern North Carolina.

“John is a big-time addition to our staff,” Hall said. “He is a long-time high school coach in the state of North Carolina, so he has a great relationship with the high school coaches in this state, especially in eastern North Carolina. He is going to do a great job as our recruiting coordinator with those connections, and he also has a long-standing history of success as a defensive coach.”

As defensive coordinator for Princeton over the last three seasons, Wheeler engineered a stop unit that forced 65 turnovers and surrendered just 18 points per game on the way to fueling the Bulldogs to a 32-4 clip across that span. Princeton raked in three-straight conference titles with Wheeler on staff, while also making three appearances in the state playoffs and capturing both a division and district title. He mentored 21 all-conference players at Princeton, including an all-state linebacker and East/West All-Star Game invitee.

Charged with the tutelage of the offensive line, running backs, tight ends and special teams for Chowan during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, Wheeler made his mark on the collegiate sidelines as the Hawks registered NCAA Division II’s 6th-ranked rushing offense (275.2 yards/game) in 2019 behind the legs of senior Deshaun Wethington. Wethington led the nation in rushing yards per game (172.1) after tallying 158 carries for 1,382 yards and a dozen touchdowns on the way to capturing All-CIAA recognition and a pair of all-region nods.

Special teams came at a forte under Wheeler’s leadership as the Hawks amassed a dozen blocked kicks (10 field goals) from 2018-19, and showcased one of the nation’s best kickoff return defenses in 2019. Chowan also ranked fourth, nationally, that season with eight blocked field goals.

Individual recognitions came at a premium under Wheeler’s leadership at Chowan as well. Wethington and offensive lineman Donald Boone cruised to all-conference and all-America nods following breakout seasons in 2019. Another offensive lineman, Aaron Ray, was named to the All-CIAA squad.

Wheeler amassed 40 victories as the skipper at Currituck County High School from 2009-17, while also leading the Knights to a conference crown, two district titles and five playoff appearances. He mentored 28 all-conference and 25 all-area players across his 9-year stay in Barco, and was named the 2013 Northeastern Coastal Conference Coach of the Year after pacing Currituck County to an 11-3 clip and an NCC championship. He also led the girls track & field team to a conference title in 2016, and picked up boys & girls track & field coach of the year the following season.

Wheeler dove into the coaching world as the inside linebackers coach at Currituck County High School from 2005-07, and spent the 2008 season as defensive coordinator at Estero (Fla.) High School.

Wheeler played four seasons (2001-04) for Chowan as a defensive end and outside linebacker. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history education from then-Chowan College in 2005, and completed his master’s degree in sports management at Western Carolina in 2019.

Harris comes to Pembroke from Murfreesboro after spending the last two seasons alongside Hall on the sidelines at Chowan. He also has five years of coaching experience on the prep level in Florida.

“Bryan was a part of the first group of kids that we recruited to Chowan when I was an assistant coach, so I have known him for 15 years,” Hall said. “His commitment to be here at UNC Pembroke has been huge, and I am elated that he wants to help us build something special here.”

A key cog in a run of success for Chowan during both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, Harris mentored more than 10 all-conference selections for the Hawks, while also engineering one of NCAA Division II’s most potent offenses. The Hawks showcased the country’s 25th-best total offense (432.2 yards/game) on the way to seven victories in 2021, and averaged 38.5 points per game in 2022 – a number which ranked 12th, nationally – on the way to capturing the CIAA North Division title and earning a berth into the conference championship game.

Prior to trekking to Murfreesboro, Harris wore the hat of offensive coordinator at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Fla., during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and guided an offense that averaged nearly 285 yards and 28.4 points per game under his watch. While at HHS, Harris coached nine players that went on to earn all-state or all-county accolades, including a quarterback, current UNCP signal caller Caleb Pierce, that tacked up a sophomore campaign of more than 1,600 passing yards. The Terries compiled 13 victories across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, including an 8-3 mark and a district title in the latter campaign.

Harris coached the quarterbacks and shared offensive coordinator duties at King High School in Tampa during the 2017 campaign, and spent the two previous seasons (2015-16) as the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator at Gainesville (Fla.) High School under the auspices of offensive coordinator and legendary Florida signal caller Shane Matthews.

A native of Gainesville, Harris was an integral part of the tight end rotation at Chowan from 2008-12 under then-assistant coach Mark Hall. He saw action in 32 games in Murfreesboro and logged 17 career receptions for 177 yards and a pair of scores. He tallied both of his touchdown receptions during his senior campaign.

Harris earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Chowan in 2013, and completed his graduate work in organizational leadership at Chowan in 2022.

Braves golf seventh after opening rounds at Spring Kickoff

Georgia Page carded a four-over-par total to help position the UNC Pembroke golf team in seventh place after the opening day of the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate at The Golf Club at South Hampton in St. Augustine, Fla., on Monday.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Page registered a two-round total of 148 to help her to a two-way tie for seventh-place and sits five strokes behind Kajsa Lindqvist of Lander, who leads the individuals. Newcomer Hanne Sofie Borgen (19 over par) sits among a three-way tie for 18th place, while Samantha DeBusk (15 over) is in a tie for 39th place. Elizabeth Ritchie (16 over) is in a seven-way tie for 41st place after the opening two rounds, while Toni Blackwell (21 over) rounded out the scoring in a tie for 55th place.

The Braves currently lead all Conference Carolinas team in the tournament. Belmont Abbey (59 over) finished the opening day in 10th place. The Black & Gold will close out competition at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate on Tuesday.