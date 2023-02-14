RED SPRINGS — Trailing by five in the closing minutes of Monday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Fairmont, Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson Jr.’s message to his team was simple: you’ve been here before.

The Red Devils played like it in the stretch run, using a 12-point run over the final 2:09 to come back and defeat the Golden Tornadoes 54-47.

“We’ve been in this situation many times all season. We’ve been down, close game, under two minutes, we might be up, we might be down. But we’ve been working on game situations a lot more now,” Patterson Jr. said. “The guys locked in, they rebounded the ball well at the end, went and made free throws.”

Third-seeded Red Springs (17-8) will face No. 2 East Bladen in Thursday’s semifinal round at Clinton.

Red Springs defeated sixth-seeded Fairmont (7-17) for the third time this season after a 65-38 win on Jan. 20 and a 62-54 win on Friday.

“We just kept working as a team,” said Makhi Arthur, who scored a career-high 25 points for the Red Devils. “We had to get it up and start working as a team, passing the ball, and just keep working. I love playing with my team.”

Sixth-seeded Fairmont (7-17) led 47-42 after a traditional 3-point play by Naishon Davis with 2:27 to go. Jaylen Sturdivant began Red Springs’ game-upending run with his own 3-point play moments later. Carnelius Manning went to the free-throw line with 1:28 to go; he made the first but missed the second — before the ball was tipped in as the teams fought for the ensuing rebound. Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter was credited with the basket, which gave the Red Devils a 48-47 lead.

“On the rebound, we tipped the basket in. It was us,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “That hurt us; that gave them some energy.”

Fairmont turned the ball over on its next two possessions, sandwiching a Makhi Arthur layup which extended Red Springs’ lead to 50-47.

“I think we had them where we wanted them and then we made some turnovers we shouldn’t make,” McNair said. “I was really close to doing this (the timeout motion) when we passed that ball across, and by the time I got ready to call it, we had already lost possession of the ball.”

Sturdivant was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 38 seconds to seal the win.

“Jaylen Sturdivant came and knocked down free throws, poised,” Patterson Jr. said. “He just took that chip on his shoulder.”

Red Springs led 14-10 at the end of the opening period behind six points from Arthur. Baskets by Jamey Tedder, Manning and Porter helped extend the lead to 20-12 with 4:23 left in the half; Fairmont outscored the Red Devils 14-6 over the rest of the half to pull to an even 26-26 score at intermission. Josiah Billings had seven second-quarter points for the Golden Tornadoes and Xavier Johnson scored six.

The Red Devils opened up a 32-27 lead early in the third quarter after baskets from Arthur, Porter and Tedder; Fairmont responded to tie the game by the end of the quarter at 38-38, behind two baskets by Tyrek Thompson and one from Landon Cummings in the period’s closing moments. Cummings, Johnson and Thompson had baskets to build Fairmont’s lead in the fourth quarter before Davis’ basket-and-1 to go up by five.

Arthur’s 25-point performance marked a career high.

“I just thought about what coach said; coach said play your game, so that’s when I was just like, OK, I’m going to play my game, get my team involved, and that’s what I did,” Arthur said.

Porter and Sturdivant scored nine points for Red Springs and Manning had seven. Johnson led Fairmont with 13 points, Thompson had 10, Davis scored eight and Billings added seven.

After the top four in the Southeastern standings were separated by just one game in the regular season, those four teams make up the semifinals in a wide-open conference tournament. Red Springs lost both regular-season meetings against its semifinal opponent East Bladen.

“We want to watch film and break down some stuff that we did in previous games to see what we can correct to have a better outcome on Thursday, but I’m always confident in my guys and I know what we have,” Patterson Jr. said.

Fairmont will await its state tournament fate after the Golden Tornadoes entered Monday ranked 30th in the NCHSAA’s RPI ranking for 2A East and were projected as one of the last teams in the field.

“It’s going to be rough, because now I’ve got to go to all of these basketball games and watch other teams play,” McNair said. “It pierces your side when you know you should be playing too. We had an opportunity, up by five, and we just didn’t take advantage.”

Red Devils advance behind first-half defensive effort

When the Red Springs girls basketball team is at its best, its defense is its strength.

The first half of Monday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Midway provided a case in point.

The Red Devils held Midway scoreless in the second quarter, took a 20-point halftime lead then staved off a Raiders comeback in the fourth to earn a 41-31 win.

Fourth-seeded Red Springs (13-12) will play top-seeded St. Pauls in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Clinton.

“We’ve been working on our defense for the longest, and I told them Midway was going to come out aggressive and we had to make sure our defense was on point,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “And they did a great job in the first half playing defense, they did phenomenal.”

Red Springs led fifth-seeded Midway (11-12) 15-7 after the first quarter, holding the Raiders to two field goals in the opening stanza. The Red Devils were even stronger defensively in the second quarter, as Midway was held scoreless. Red Springs took a 27-7 lead at halftime.

Red Springs’ Monica Washington scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter, all but two of the Red Devils’ points in the period.

The Red Devils maintained a 20-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 34-14. Midway started the fourth with a 17-3 run to close to a 37-31 deficit with 1:31 to go. The Red Devils responded, holding the Raiders off the scoreboard for the duration of the game and scoring four points at the free-throw line.

“I told them, we’ve got to pick it up; we can’t be like that, up by 20 and then in the second half step back for a little bit,” McArthur said. “We’ve got to play 100% at all times. I’m proud of them though.”

Behind Washington, Elora Oxendine scored seven points for Red Springs and Sydney Bell had six. Elisabeth Kirkland led Midway with 13 points and McKenzie Williams added 10.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.