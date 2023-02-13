WISE, Va. — The UNCP baseball team ammased 17 home runs and 14 doubles across a two-day, three-game series Friday and Saturday at Virginia-Wise, outscoring the Cavaliers by a 68-13 count in their home stadium as the Braves swept the set to remain perfect for the 2023 season.

The 13th-ranked Braves (7-0) will return home to open Conference Carolinas play next weekend when they take on Belmont Abbey (8-0) in a three-game series at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open up the set on Friday at 3 p.m., and close out the weekend with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Game One

UNCP combined to register 50 runs and 23 extra-base hits in Friday’s doubleheader, including 11 home runs and seven doubles in Friday’s opener alone, pounding 27 hits in game one on the way to a 33-3 rout.

Kody O’Connor registered a school record four home runs, while the Braves’ 11-home-run total is just one shy of the NCAA Division II record.

In the first inning, Christian Jayne hammered a full-count offering from Daniel Kanagy deep over the right field wall to give the Braves the lead for good. The visitors doubled their lead later in the frame when Michael Kocen reached via a fielding error by the Cavaliers infield and later scored on a RBI single from Kody O’Connor.

O’Connor finished 6-for-6 with eight RBIs including the four round-trippers. Jayne had three hits with two homers and three RBIs and Spencer Faulkner had five hits, including three doubles. Will Hood had three hits with two homers and seven RBIs. Trent Harris (2-0) earned the win for UNCP.

Matt Frye had a double and a run and Morgan Miller and Dakota Sisson each had two hits for Virginia-Wise (0-7).

Game Two

UNCP continued the offensive onslaught in Friday’s nightcap with a 17-2 victory.

Christian Jayne legged out an infield single to start the ballgame, and moved into scoring position two at-bats later by swiping second base. Jayne was not done there, however, as he stole third base as well, before crossing home plate on an errant throw by the catcher.

In the third inning, Virginia-Wise put a pair of runners aboard and threatened to cut into a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the third, but came away with nothing. Regardless, the rally attempt was enough to get the Braves going in the third as UNCP put runners aboard via a walk and an error to set the table for a 3-run jack from Michael Kocen.

The Braves blew the game wide open in the fifth, loading the bases with their first three at-bats before lighting up the scoreboard with five more runs. Will Hood and Christian Jayne both provided RBI at-bats in the frame.

Jayne had five hits in game two including two doubles and a home run with four RBIs. Ethan Ott had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs; Spencer Faulkner had two hits with two runs and Jonathan Barham had a home run with three RBIs. Rhett James (1-0) earned the win for the Braves.

Cole Harness led Virginia-Wise with two hits and Jacob Boyle and Jed Hurst each had one; Boyle had both Cavaliers RBIs.

Game Three

UNC Pembroke baseball team got at least one base hit from nine different players, including a six multi-hit performances, and scored two or more runs in four different frames on the way to posting an 18-8 rout and finishing off a weekend sweep of Virginia-Wise on Saturday afternoon at Stallard Field.

The Cavaliers negated an early 5-0 deficit with five scores of their own in the bottom of the frame. Virginia-Wise loaded the bases with their first three at-bats, got on the board with a 2-run single from Cole Harness, and then knotted the game back up on a three-run homer off the bat of Justin Reed.

Jayne doubled to lead off the top of the second inning, and then stole third base for the second time in the series to move 90 feet away from handing the lead back to the visitors. Michael Kocen’s sac fly completed the scoring opportunity.

UNCP used an ill-timed error and a double from Carlos Amezquita to put a pair of runners into scoring position with its first two at-bats of the fifth inning, and then pushed across a pair of insurance runs on Christian Jayne’s 2-run single. Joey Rezek’s 3-run blast two batters later gave the Black & Gold a 14-7 advantage.

Jayne had four hits — 12 in the series — with two doubles and four RBIs, Kocen had two hits and two walks and scored three runs, Hood hit a home run and had two hits with three RBIs. Luke Barrow struck out eight in three innings pitched; Tyler Strickland (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

Hunter Meador and Harness each had three hits for Virginia-Wise; Harness had two RBIs and Meador had one. Miller had a double and an RBI and Carter Babb had a hit, two walks and a run.