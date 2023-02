UNITED-8 CONFERENCE

Boys Tournament

First round — Tuesday, Feb. 14

No. 5 Jack Britt vs. No. 4 Purnell Swett, 6 p.m. (at Seventy-First)

No. 6 South View vs. No. 3 Cape Fear, 6 p.m. (at Lumberton)

No. 7 Gray’s Creek at No. 2 Lumberton, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Douglas Byrd at No. 1 Seventy-First, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 16 (at highest remaining seed)

Lumberton/Gray’s Creek winner vs. Cape Fear/South View winner, 6 p.m.

Seventy-First/Douglas Byrd winner vs. Purnell Swett/Jack Britt winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Feb. 17 (at highest remaining seed)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tournament

First round — Monday, Feb. 13

No. 5 Lumberton vs. No. 4 South View, 6 p.m. (at Cape Fear)

No. 6 Seventy-First vs. No. 3 Jack Britt, 6 p.m. (at Purnell Swett)

No. 7 Gray’s Creek at No. 2 Purnell Swett, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Douglas Byrd at No. 1 Cape Fear, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, Feb. 15 (at highest remaining seed)

Purnell Swett/Gray’s Creek winner vs. Jack Britt/Seventy-First winner, 6 p.m.

Cape Fear/Douglas Byrd winner vs. South View/Lumberton winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Feb. 17 (at highest remaining boys seed)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Boys Tournament

First round — Monday, Feb. 13

No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Fairmont at No. 3 Red Springs, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Midway at No. 4 St. Pauls, time TBD

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 16 (at Clinton)

No. 1 West Bladen vs. St. Pauls/Midway winner, time TBD

East Bladen/Clinton winner vs. Red Springs/Fairmont winner, time TBD

Championship — Friday, Feb. 17 (at Clinton)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tournament

First round — Monday, Feb. 13

No. 7 West Bladen at No. 2 Fairmont, time TBD

No. 6 Clinton at No. 3 East Bladen, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Midway at No. 4 Red Springs, 6 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, Feb. 15 (at Clinton)

No. 1 St. Pauls vs. Red Springs/Midway winner, time TBD

Fairmont/West Bladen winner vs. East Bladen/Clinton winner, time TBD

Championship — Friday, Feb. 17 (at Clinton)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

This story will be updated as additional game times become available.