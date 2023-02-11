PSRC Association of Educational Office Professionals to hold golf tournament

The Public Schools of Robeson County Association of Educational Office Professionals will hold its 16th Annual Golf Tournament March 3. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Registration forms and checks are available at robeson.k12.nc.us and can be mailed to Rosa L. Locklear or Emma Carter at PSRCEOP, 4045 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.

The cost per golfer is $60. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for seniors and an office professional with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Sponsorship includes $100 hole sponsors and $50 cart sponsors.

For more information, email Rosa Locklear at [email protected] .

Fairmont Golf Club news

Wilkie Lowry recorded his fourth career hole-in-one in this week’s Senior Shootout. Lowry used a 9-iron to ace the 118-yard par-3 eighth hole.

Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. The winners of the second flight were Randy Graham and Tom Lee with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers coming in second place. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the third flight winners followed by Richard Lowery and Daryl McIver. Warren Bowen, Wilkie Lowry, Roy Williamson and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 73, James Thompson 73, Michael Connor 76, Mark Madden 76, James Cox 76, James Barron 77, Butch Lennon 77, Tommy Davis 78, Bert Thomas 78, Andy Andrews 78, Rickey Hamilton 78, J.T. Powers 78 and Chris Barfield 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, two strokes ahead of runners-up Roy Williamson and Cliff Nance.

Leroy Gautier and Keith Cox won the first flight with a 74, one stroke ahead of Tim Moore and Al Almond, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the pin winners were Jim Rogers, Atlas Warwick and Bob Antone.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]