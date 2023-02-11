ST. PAULS — What a great way to end senior night.

The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated East Bladen with 63-61 win, clinching a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

Aniyah Easterling led St. Pauls (17-4, 11-1 Southeastern) with 19 points and 14 rebounds, Jashontae Harris had 14 points with five assists and Julianna Bell scored 11 points. Bulldogs senior guard Jakieya Thompson did not play due to injury.

For East Bladen (15-7, 7-5 Southeastern), Laila Smith had 30 points and 14 rebounds; Karli Priest and NeNe Ward each scored 10 points.

Easterling untied the game with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, hitting two free throws to slide past the Eagles and earn St. Pauls a victory.

The game was definitely a battle. St. Pauls led 14-13 after a quarter; at halftime, both teams were neck in neck, 27-27, and both teams played tough defense. The Bulldogs made a 9-2 run right at halftime.

East Bladen led 48-47 at the end of the third; despite some upsetting calls, and two of the Lady Bulldogs fouling out after technical fouls, St. Pauls didn’t let that defeat them and kept pressing down the court to earn the win.

East Bladen boys beat St. Pauls in pivotal finale

The St. Pauls boys basketball team fell short to East Bladen Friday in a 56-50 loss.

East Bladen (17-5, 9-3 Southeastern) clinched a share of the Southeastern regular-season championship with West Bladen; both teams and St. Pauls (12-12, 8-4 Southeastern) entered the night tied for first place.

St. Pauls got out to a slow start, with the Eagles coming out and dominating the floor early, taking a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 26-12 lead at halftime.

East Bladen had control of the ball the entire game, leading 40-28 at the end of the third, but slacked up in the fourth quarter and gave the Bulldogs a chance to tie the game. The Eagles and Bulldogs both played a defensive game but it just wasn’t enough for St. Pauls to jump in the lead.

Top performers for St. Pauls included Lukus Osborne with 18 points, Elijah Blanding with 16 points and Tyson Thompson with nine rebounds and five blocks.

East Bladen’s Jacob Nixon scored 21 points and Malcolm Bolden had 16 points.

St. Pauls, the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 5 Midway in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament Monday.

Fairmont girls earn share of title

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 39-25 win over Red Springs Friday to earn a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

Niah Smith led Fairmont (21-3, 11-1 Southeastern) with 11 points.

Seeding for the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament between Fairmont and St. Pauls is still to be determined, since the teams tied in the standings and split two regular-season meetings. Whichever team wins the tiebreaker and is the No. 1 seed in the tournament will get a first-round bye, and the No. 2 seed will host West Bladen in Monday’s first round. No. 4 Red Springs (12-12, 6-6 Southeastern) hosts No. 5 Midway.

Red Springs boys top Tornadoes

The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 62-54 win over visiting Fairmont in its regular-season finale Friday.

Red Springs (16-8, 8-4 Southeastern) led Fairmont (7-16, 4-8 Southeastern) 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, 33-25 at halftime and 48-37 at the end of the third quarter.

The teams will meet again in Monday’s first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 3 Red Devils will host the No. 6 Golden Tornadoes.